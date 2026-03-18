Custom Trade Show Displays and Branded Tents for Skilled Trades: SplashTents.com Supports Proman Across Dallas, Orlando and Beyond

SAN ANTONIO, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proman Skilled Trades, a workforce solutions provider connecting skilled construction professionals with commercial and industrial projects across key Texas markets—including Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Stafford—as well as Florida, continues to expand its event presence through a partnership with SplashTents.com, a leading manufacturer of custom canopy tents for events and branded tradeshow displays.

Proman Skilled Trades participates in hiring events, construction industry networking, employee appreciation gatherings, and community outreach initiatives. To support these efforts, the company relies on SplashTents.com for custom 10x10 pop-up canopy tents, custom fitted table covers, and logo flag banners that create a professional, highly visible brand presence.





Splash Tents fulfills multi-city fulfilment of custom pop-up tent across TX and FL

A key advantage of this partnership is SplashTents.com’s ability to fulfill multi-location orders with speed and consistency. The company has shipped branded tradeshow event equipment for Proman Skilled Trades across major Texas cities—including Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Richardson, and Stafford—as well as Orlando, Florida. By managing multi-city logistics, SplashTents.com ensures Proman’s teams have consistent branding at every event.

Few partnerships show trust like SplashTents.com’s relationship with Proman Skilled Trades. Beyond purchasing custom canopy tents and branded tradeshow displays multiple times, Proman has referred four other organizations that became SplashTents customers—proving how quality service and products turn clients into long-term partners.

“Splash Tents has once again come through for us on a last-minute order. The design team and customer service are top notch,” said the Vice President of Proman Skilled Trades. “I have used Zohra and team for multiple tents and the service and quality are always outstanding!

With professionally branded tents and tradeshow displays, Proman Skilled Trades creates organized, welcoming event spaces that provide shade, visibility, and consistent branding when engaging skilled workers and industry partners. Active in community outreach, they use high-visibility 10x10 custom logo tents and branded tradeshow displays from SplashTents.com

Specializing in electrical, plumbing, sheet metal, pipefitting, and welding, the company helps contractors build strong teams while supporting tradespeople with quality career opportunities.

About SplashTents.com

SplashTents.com is a custom canopy tent manufacturer in TX providing top tier custom pop-up tents, table covers, flag banners, and branded tradeshow displays for businesses, nonprofits, sports teams, and marketing agencies across the United States.

@splashtents

sales@splashtents.com

214.432.4025

www.splashtents.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b6da643-482e-41a1-bc46-07746898a01d