New Thrilled Book Released from Palmetto Publishing Features A Family's Weekend Retreat That Unveils Dark History of Madness and Murder

Charleston, SC, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In The Stone House Murders, a family excitedly acquires a 19th-century stone lodge in the picturesque Bucks County, envisioning it as their perfect weekend retreat. However, their dreams quickly unravel as they uncover the lodge's sinister history, marked by madness and gruesome murders that once plagued its halls. Strange noises echo through the night, and shadows seem to dance just beyond their line of sight, heightening the tension within the family. As they delve deeper into the lodge's past, unsettling occurrences challenge their understanding of reality, leading to a shocking revelation that threatens to tear them apart.



The family's idyllic getaway transforms into a harrowing journey as they confront the dark forces lurking within the stone walls. Each character grapples with their own fears, creating a rich tapestry of suspense that envelops the narrative. Carl Moore structures the narrative with unexpected twists that keep readers on the edge of their seats. The quest for tranquility morphs into a desperate fight for survival, forcing them to confront the chilling truths hidden within their new home.



Key themes in The Stone House Murders include:

- The clash between past and present

- The fragility of family bonds

- The haunting nature of history

- The struggle for survival against unseen forces



Carl Moore’s enlightening exploration of fear and family dynamics culminates in a breathtaking climax that resonates long after the final chapter. What secrets lie buried within the stone walls, waiting to be uncovered?



The Stone House Murders is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author: Carl Moore, a retired expert in international art and antiques, draws on over twenty-five years in New York City and more than forty years in Houston, Texas, to craft his Modern Gothic stories filled with intricate plots and deeply developed characters. The Stone House Murders is his third book, following his debut novel, My Deadly Daughter, and it’s thrilling sequel, 21 Grove Street. Now residing in South Florida with his Jack Russell Terrier, Tibby, Moore channels his diverse experiences into his writing, creating a unique blend of mystery and suspense that resonates with adult readers seeking engaging narratives.

Media Contact: fabucarl@yahoo.com

Available for interviews: Author, Carl Moore

Attachment