New Vishay Intertechnology Space-Grade Common Mode Choke Provides EMI Filtering for GaN and SiC Switching Applications

MALVERN, Pa., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new space-grade, surface-mount common mode choke designed to provide EMI filtering and noise suppression in demanding space, aerospace, and defense applications.

The Vishay Custom Magnetics SGCM05339 is ideal for GaN and SiC switching applications, where sharp edges develop in waveforms, causing radiated emissions. The common mode choke will also be used in low profile, high current power supplies; DC/DC converters in distributed power systems; and power converters for solar panels.

To withstand the harsh environments of these applications, the self-shielded device features a compact, robust nanocrystalline core and an overmolded ruggedized construction. The SGCM05339 offers high impedance at extended frequencies, supports high heat rating current capabilities of up to 14.43 A, and provides a continuous operating temperature range from -55 °C to +130 °C.

Outgassing compliant per ASTM-E595, the device released today is available with a wide range of screening options, including MIL-PRF-27, Grade 5, Product Level T, Temperature Class S; MIL-STD-981 Family-4, Class S; and EEE-INST-002. The SGCM05339 offers a dielectric withstand voltage of 1000 V RMS , insulation resistance of 10 GΩ (minimum) at 500 V DC , and can be customized by turn count, wire gauge, and more to meet specific application requirements.

Device Specification Table:

Part number SGCM05339 Inductance per winding 320 µH to 10 400 µH Common mode impedance (typ.) 540 Ω to 3600 Ω DC resistance per winding (max.) 0.0029 Ω to 0.1318 Ω Heat rating current (typ.)(¹) 2.02 A to 14.43 A Peak impedance frequency 2.06 Hz to 31.74 Hz Leakage (max.) 0.35 µH to 7.75 µH

(1) DC current (A) through the windings in series that will cause an approximate ΔT of 30 °C

Samples and production quantities of the new space-grade common mode choke are available now, with lead times of 8 to 12 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com .

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

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Links to product datasheets:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34682 (SGCM05339)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720332489717/