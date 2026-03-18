BridgeWise and Alpaca Partner to Empower Global Investors With AI-Driven Insights and Seamless Experiences

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpaca , a self-clearing broker-dealer and a global leader in brokerage infrastructure APIs providing access to options, stocks, ETFs, fixed income, and crypto, and BridgeWise , the leading wealth AI provider, today announced a strategic partnership to bring institutional-grade investment insights to Alpaca’s expansive ecosystem.

Through this partnership, BridgeWise’s sophisticated multi-language AI analysis of over 70,000 global securities is now accessible to the hundreds of brokerages, banks, and financial institutions that build on Alpaca’s industry-leading Broker API. By bridging the gap between BridgeWise’s world-class intelligence and Alpaca’s high-performance brokerage infrastructure, the partnership provides a unified, "intelligence-to-execution" experience for partners and their end-users globally.

Elite Intelligence Meets Global Infrastructure

As the financial landscape becomes increasingly complex, this partnership focuses on empowering investors with clarity and speed. BridgeWise provides the "Why" behind every recommendation, using proprietary verticalized AI to transform vast datasets and technical indicators into clear, actionable insights in over 20 languages. Alpaca provides the "How," offering the scalable, multi-asset infrastructure that allows these insights to be acted upon instantly across asset types.

"Alpaca has set the gold standard for brokerage infrastructure, providing the foundational layer that modern financial institutions depend on," said Dor Eligula, CBO and Co-Founder of BridgeWise. "Making BridgeWise’s AI solutions available through our partnership with Alpaca is a natural fit. We are thrilled to collaborate with a team that shares our commitment to removing friction and delivering accessible and informed investor experiences for everyone."

Activating Insights for the Modern Investor

Financial platforms can now leverage BridgeWise to deliver clear, institutional-grade asset analysis and ratings, while utilizing Alpaca’s Broker API to allow users to act on those insights with instant, secure trade execution.

“BridgeWise has built an impressive AI engine that delivers high-level analysis previously reserved for professional desks,” said Tarun Ajwani, CRO at Alpaca. “By combining BridgeWise’s intelligence tools with Alpaca’s developer-first infrastructure, our partners can provide a more holistic and empowered experience for their users.”

About Alpaca

Alpaca is a US-headquartered, self-clearing broker-dealer and a global leader in brokerage infrastructure APIs providing access to stocks, ETFs, options, fixed income, and crypto. Alpaca delivers embeddable finance solutions for tokenization, fully paid securities lending, high-yield cash, 24/5 trading, Shariah-compliant investing, and more. Today, Alpaca powers over 9 million brokerage accounts across hundreds of fintechs and institutions in 40+ countries with over $320M in funding. For more information, users can visit: alpaca.markets

About BridgeWise

BridgeWise is the global leader in AI for wealth, transforming how investors and institutions access and act on financial insights. Using regulatory-compliant, transparent AI to power equity and fund analysis, multilingual tools, and even AI chat for investments, BridgeWise provides trusted investment intelligence to over 50 institutional clients and 25 million end users across more than 15 languages. With offices in Japan, Singapore, the US, London, Brazil, Thailand, and Dubai, BridgeWise partners with leading global institutions including Japan Exchange Group, S&P Global Market Intelligence, SIX, B3, eToro, TASE, and Rakuten Securities.

Contact

Loredana Matei

loredana@jensenmatthews.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/efdf82ae-6a89-456d-8cfa-2f11f3dd2c88