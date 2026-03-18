SVAMC Announces 2026 Tech List® as Demand Grows for Neutrals Handling Complex Technology and AI Disputes

Silicon Valley, CA, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Silicon Valley Arbitration & Mediation Center (SVAMC) today announced the 2026 Tech List®, a peer-reviewed roster recognizing the world's leading arbitrators and mediators with deep expertise in resolving complex technology disputes.

"The Tech List® is published as a valuable resource for technology companies, law firms, and global stakeholders seeking to identify highly qualified neutrals with the specialized expertise needed to resolve disputes in the rapidly evolving technology sectors.” said Jonathan W. Fitch, Esq., FCIArb, FCollArb, CEO of SVAMC. “The Tech List® brings together an elite group of 55 neutrals who understand both the legal and technical dimensions of these disputes and who can help parties resolve complex matters efficiently and effectively.”

Developed through a rigorous peer-review process led by the Tech List® Selection Committee and approved by the SVAMC Executive Committee, admission to the Tech List® is by invitation only. The list is reviewed and updated annually to ensure it reflects the evolving landscape of global technological disputes and the professionals best equipped to resolve them. To view the full 2026 Tech List®, visit: https://svamc.org/2026-tech-list/



About the Silicon Valley Arbitration & Mediation Center (SVAMC)

The Silicon Valley Arbitration & Mediation Center is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting efficient arbitration and mediation for global technology disputes. Based in Palo Alto, California, SVAMC provides educational resources and collaborates with leading ADR institutions. In 2024, the organization published its Guidelines on the Use of Artificial Intelligence in International Arbitration, offering best practices for arbitrators, counsel, and parties navigating the responsible use of AI in arbitration proceedings. The guidelines can be downloaded here. SVAMC serves as a vital bridge between the technology sector and the ADR community, advancing smarter, faster, and more effective dispute resolution. Learn more at https://svamc.org/.

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