National 4-H Council Establishes Emeritus Council to Advance Youth Development Leadership[

Washington, D.C., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National 4-H Council has formed a trusted advisory group to provide strategic counsel and advance 4-H in serving more Beyond Ready youth. With years of expertise in agriculture, higher education, and executive leadership in private industries, the Emeritus Council will advise senior leaders and the National 4-H Council Board of Trustees on strategic priorities, partnership opportunities, and advocacy to support the 4-H mission.

The Emeritus Council will serve as ambassadors for 4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, and strengthen relationships across the Cooperative Extension network and the broader agricultural and education ecosystem.

Dr. E. Gordon Gee, known for his 4 decades of leadership across higher education and public service, will chair the prestigious group.

“4-H and education have been a meaningful part of my life for decades,” Dr. Gee said. “The Emeritus Council is passionate about the Land-grant mission, which is more relevant than ever, having been created to advance research, education, and outreach. We believe in that mission and the importance of supporting the leaders and communities who carry it forward. We will stay connected, ask hard questions, and provide perspective to help 4-H equip young people for what’s next.”

Dr. Gee, recently retired as president of West Virginia University. He was also president of The Ohio State University (twice), Vanderbilt University, Brown University, and the University of Colorado. In 2009, Time magazine named him one of the top 10 university presidents in the United States.

Other members include:

Jim Borel brings more than four decades of global leadership in the agriculture and food sector, currently chairing Neogen Corporation’s board and previously serving as executive vice president at DuPont. Jim was recently inducted into the 4-H Hall of Fame, past Chair of the National 4-H Council Board of Trustees, and an Iowa 4-H alumnus.

Secretary Daniel Glickman is a former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, executive director of the Aspen Institute Congressional Program, and was a member of Congress from Kansas for almost 20 years. He’s currently an adjunct professor of nutrition at Tufts University.

Krysta Harden is President and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council, the organization’s first female chief executive. She is a former Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and past Chair of the National 4-H Council Board of Trustees. She is a member of the 4-H Hall of Fame and a Georgia 4-H alumna.

Ken Hicks is a veteran executive in retail and brand leadership with more than 35 years of experience. He is currently President and CEO of PetSmart and previously served as CEO of Academy Sports + Outdoors and Foot Locker, Inc. He was also President of J.C. Penney, Inc. and Payless ShoeSource, Inc. A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, Ken served in the U.S. Army and is a distinguished graduate of the Harvard Business School.

Landel Hobbs has more than 30 years of experience in media, telecommunications, and technology, including financial, restructuring, strategic, and operational leadership. He is the former COO and CFO of Time Warner Cable. He served as a past Chair of the National 4-H Council Board of Trustees.

Wade Miquelon is the founder and partner of Playmore Holdings and a veteran leader in corporate strategy and operations. He is the former CEO of JOANN, CFO of Walgreen Co., Tyson’s Foods and Procter & Gamble’s Western European business. He served as Treasurer for the National 4-H Council Board of Trustees.

Secretary Ann Veneman was the first female U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and served in various leadership positions at USDA. She was also Secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture and former Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund. She was on the Forbes World’s 100 Most Powerful Women list, inducted into the Government Hall of Fame and is a 4-H alumna.

“These exceptional leaders bring perspective that comes from years of experience across Land-grant universities, USDA, and private industries,” said Jill Bramble, president and CEO of National 4-H Council. “They care about the future and understand how 4-H creates a pipeline of millions of confident leaders who are Beyond Ready to lead now and the next generation.”

To learn more, visit 4-h.org/about/leadership/board-of-trustees.

ABOUT 4-H

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for careers tomorrow. 4-H programs reach nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. Through the Beyond Ready national initiative, 4-H aims to increase that number to ten million youth annually by 2030. 4-H is the youth development program of our nation’s Cooperative Extension System and USDA and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3,000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4-H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4-H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.

Learn more about 4‑H at 4-H.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

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