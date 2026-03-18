Tray.ai Named a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Integration Platform as a Service

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Tray.ai, the leader in enterprise orchestration for data and AI, announced it has been named a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS). This marks the third consecutive year that Tray.ai has been named a Visionary among only three other vendors.

The iPaaS market is undergoing a fundamental shift. Traditional integration platforms were built to move data between systems, which is necessary, but no longer sufficient. AI orchestration demands more: orchestrating data so agents are grounded in accurate, up-to-date knowledge; governing MCP interoperability so tool use across the agentic ecosystem is secure and standardized; and delivering the instrumentation and observability needed to monitor, audit, and control agents at scale. This shift is redefining what enterprises expect from iPaaS—and Tray.ai is built for it.

"Enterprise AI is at an inflection point, and traditional iPaaS isn’t built for what is happening now. The era of integration for integration's sake is over. Enterprises need AI that acts, adapts, and operates at scale — and that demands an orchestration platform built from the ground up for AI, agents, and the data that drives it all," said Rich Waldron, Co-founder and CEO of Tray.ai. "To us, being named a Visionary is important, but what matters most is that the world's fastest-growing companies like Life360, Apollo, Yext, and Zuora trust us to be the backbone of their AI strategy."

We believe this Magic Quadrant recognition is part of a broader pattern of inclusion in Gartner research. Tray.ai was also one of just 14 vendors included in the Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Integration Platform as a Service, reflecting feedback from enterprise customers who have deployed the platform in production environments.

In addition, Tray.ai was featured across ten Gartner Hype Cycles in 2025, spanning a range of industries and technology domains:

Hype Cycle for Application Architecture and Integration, 2025

Hype Cycle for Higher Education, 2025

Hype Cycle for AI in IT Operations, 2025

Hype Cycle for Data Science and Machine Learning, 2025

Hype Cycle for Monitoring and Observability, 2025

Hype Cycle for Autonomous Accounting, 2025

Hype Cycle for Enterprise Applications, 2025

Hype Cycle for Revenue and Sales Technology, 2025

Hype Cycle for Industry Cloud Platforms, 2025

Hype Cycle for K-12 Education, 2025





A Year of Significant Innovation

This recognition comes on the heels of a period of significant product innovation at Tray.ai. Over the past year, the company has introduced capabilities that advance how enterprises orchestrate data and AI, and build, govern, and scale AI agents.

Data Engineering: One pipeline from data to intelligence. Tray.ai launched Data Engineering , which combines native SQL transformation, in-flight data cleansing, and AI agent development in a single unified platform. Tray eliminates the fragmented toolchains that create AI supply chain gridlock. With Data Engineering, teams can execute sophisticated data preparation tasks directly within their Tray workflows, reshaping, joining, and transforming data in flight using a built-in, high-performance database and direct SQL-based transformations.

Agent Gateway: Governed MCP for the Enterprise. Tray.ai launched Agent Gateway , which IT teams now use to manage Model Context Protocol (MCP) adoption through strong governance. As AI agents proliferate, shadow MCP servers built without IT oversight introduce governance and security vulnerabilities. Agent Gateway provides a managed environment where IT can build, version, and publish MCP tools with defined policies and permissions and consume external MCP servers with full auditability. This establishes a governance framework for enterprise agentic AI that evolves alongside emerging standards, such as Google's Agent-to-Agent (A2A) protocol.

Agent Hub: Composable Building Blocks for Faster Agent Development. Tray.ai introduced Agent Hub , a catalog of composable, reusable building blocks for AI agent development. Agent Hub enables teams to assemble agents from a library of Smart Data Sources and AI tools organized by business domain, shortening time-to-value without forcing a choice between rigid pre-built agents and slow custom builds.

HR Agent: Employee Self-Service for the Enterprise. Tray.ai debuted a new HR Agent with certified native integrations for Workday and BambooHR. The HR Agent provides employees with immediate access to HR knowledge and supports action through AI tools for PTO management, employee change requests, and compliance policy lookup. It can be extended further through 20+ HR ecosystem connectors available on the Tray platform, including Workday, ADP, and BambooHR.

ITSM Agent: AI That Takes Action. Tray.ai launched its IT Service Management (ITSM) Agent , a production-ready AI agent built to go well beyond chatbot and knowledge-base lookup experiences. The ITSM Agent reasons across systems, automates ticket resolution, provisions access, resets authentication credentials, and handles complex IT support workflows across platforms, such as ServiceNow, Jira, Okta, Slack, and Microsoft Teams. Customer deployments have reported a 40%+ reduction in tickets routed to human agents.

Acquisition of Vanti: Advancing AI Agent Knowledge Modeling. Tray.ai acquired Vanti , a knowledge modeling technology company, to deepen the intelligence at the core of Tray Merlin Agent Builder. The acquisition enables agents to rapidly ingest and structure complex domain knowledge, improving their reasoning and decision-making. The result is a new class of AI agents that can adapt across departments, continuously refine their understanding, and operate with the context needed to handle end-to-end enterprise workflows.

Merlin Agent Builder: Closing the Agent Adoption Gap. Tray.ai delivered a major release to Merlin Agent Builder designed to close the gap between agent deployment and real-world user adoption. The release introduced Smart Data Sources that automatically prepare and vectorize enterprise knowledge for agent use; built-in short- and long-term memory so agents maintain context across complex, multi-turn interactions; multi-LLM flexibility that allows teams to configure the right model for each use case across providers including OpenAI, Gemini, Bedrock, and Azure; and tailored user interactions that let teams deploy agents across Slack, web apps, APIs, and other channels.

Learn more:

Download a complimentary copy of the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for iPaaS report .

To learn more about the future of iPaaS and how AI orchestration is changing what enterprises must expect from their integration platforms, read our blog .

Source: Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service, Andrew Humphreys, Keith Guttridge, Allan Wilkins, Shrey Pasricha, March 16, 2026

Source: Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Integration Platform as a Service, 30 October 2025

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About Tray.ai



Tray.ai is the leader in enterprise orchestration for data and AI that enterprises use to build smart, secure AI agents at scale. It eliminates the need for disparate tools and technologies to integrate and automate sophisticated internal and external business processes and speeds the creation and deployment of high-value, production-ready AI agents. Enterprises can now avoid the traps of high costs and long lead times typical in custom agent development as well as the constraints and silos created by implementing and managing single-purpose agent offers from each SaaS application in the enterprise tech stack. With Tray.ai, the development of integrations, the delivery of intelligent apps and the integration of trusted data anywhere is fast, flexible and safe. Learn more at Tray.ai.

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