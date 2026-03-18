The Woodworkers You Don’t Want: Inside the World of Carpenter Ants with Orkin Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As spring approaches, homeowners across Canada may begin noticing increased ant activity in and around their homes. While many ants are harmless, experts warn that carpenter ants are one pest that should never be ignored.

Often mistaken for common household ants, carpenter ants can indicate hidden moisture issues or wood damage. In regions across the country - where fluctuating temperatures, humidity, and aging housing stock are common - infestations can go unnoticed until significant structural damage has already occurred.

According to Orkin Canada, the country’s leading pest control provider, homeowners can reduce the risk of carpenter ant infestations by:

Eliminating moisture sources: Fix leaks in roofs, basements and plumbing, as carpenter ants are drawn to damp or decaying wood.

Fix leaks in roofs, basements and plumbing, as carpenter ants are drawn to damp or decaying wood. Sealing entry points: Repair cracks and gaps around doors, windows and foundations to limit access.

Repair cracks and gaps around doors, windows and foundations to limit access. Clearing wood debris: Store firewood, lumber and decaying wood away from the home’s exterior.

Store firewood, lumber and decaying wood away from the home’s exterior. Trimming vegetation: Keep trees and shrubs from touching the house, which can act as a bridge indoors.

Keep trees and shrubs from touching the house, which can act as a bridge indoors. Watching for warning signs: Wood shavings, winged ants or faint rustling sounds inside walls can all indicate carpenter ant activity.





For more information about pest prevention, visit orkincanada.ca

About Orkin Canada



Orkin Canada, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) is Canada's largest pest control and environment services provider; leader in the development of fast, effective and environmentally responsible pest control solutions.



One key program is the Home Pest Protection Program that provides customized pest control and prevention services to homeowners and property owners ensuring a pest free environment. Orkin Canada provides professional services to both residential and commercial clients from coast to coast. For more information and pest tips, visit www.orkincanada.ca , like www.facebook.com/OrkinCanada or subscribe to @Orkin.Canada on YouTube.

For media inquiries, contact: Gabby Knight at gabby@brown-cohen.com or (437) 855-2228

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