Centre for Neuro Skills Expands Employer Partnerships Strategy, Appoints Jay Varma as Director

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centre for Neuro Skills (CNS), a national provider of brain injury rehabilitation and neuro-specialty care, has appointed Jay Varma as director of employer partnerships, a strategic leadership role designed to expand the organization’s collaboration with employers, health plans, benefits brokers and consultants.



Jay Varma,

Director of Employer Partnerships at

Centre for Neuro Skills



As employers increasingly look to specialized Centers of Excellence to address complex neurological conditions and improve workforce recovery outcomes, CNS is expanding its engagement with the employer and benefits ecosystem. Varma will help advance CNS’s role as a Neuro Center of Excellence within employer and health plan ecosystems.

With nearly a decade of enterprise experience across health technology, employer health benefits, biotech and life sciences, including roles at Amazon (One Medical), One Medical and BioXcel/Inveni AI, Varma brings deep expertise in employer health solutions, benefits strategy and C-suite partnership development. At One Medical and Amazon, she worked with large, self-insured employers across the West Coast to expand access to high-quality care through employer-sponsored benefits programs. Her background in specialty care, employer health strategy and enterprise partnerships positions her well to expand CNS’s reach into the employer market.

“Neurological conditions—from traumatic brain injury and stroke to concussion, cognitive complications and long COVID, carry serious and often hidden costs for employers, including extended disability, lost productivity, and fragmented care pathways,” said David Harrington, president and CEO of Centre for Neuro Skills. “Jay’s arrival signals our commitment to solving that problem directly with employers. CNS has 45 years of clinical expertise and outcomes data. Jay’s role is to help translate that expertise into meaningful partnerships with employers— ensuring access, measurable outcomes and better workforce recovery.”

While CNS has long served patients whose care was supported through employer-sponsored benefits, the creation of this role formalizes a direct-to-employer strategy. Varma will work with employers, brokers and consultants to structure partnerships that provide employees with coordinated access to CNS’s full care continuum. The specialty program is set to support in-person day treatments and telerehabilitation for various neuro-injuries/conditions as well as intensive in-patient rehab for catastrophic and traumatic brain injuries. This care is supported by clinical data and outcomes reporting that benefits decision-makers require.

“Employers today are under growing pressure to manage the long-tail impact of neurological conditions—from concussion and stroke to complex brain injuries—which often fall outside the scope of traditional benefits design,” said Varma. “CNS brings together decades of clinical expertise, outcomes data and a full continuum of neurorehabilitation care. My focus is helping employers and their advisors better understand how specialized neurological care can support workforce recovery, improve employee quality of life and reduce the long-term costs associated with fragmented care pathways.”

CNS’s employer partnership initiative reflects a broader shift in how companies are addressing complex medical conditions through specialized Centers of Excellence that improve outcomes while reducing long-term costs.

Varma joins CNS with a career that spans enterprise healthcare solutions, specialty pharma and biotech AI/ML platform strategic sales. She holds a M.S. degree in Pharmacology.

About Centre for Neuro Skills

Centre for Neuro Skills is an experienced and respected world leader in providing intensive rehabilitation and medical programs for those recovering from all types of brain injury. Recognized as one of America’s Greatest Midsize Workplaces 2025 by Newsweek, CNS covers a full spectrum of advanced care, from residential and assisted living to outpatient and day treatment. Founded by Dr. Mark Ashley in 1980, CNS has eight locations in California and Texas. For more information, visit neuroskills.com , Facebook , X , LinkedIn and YouTube . For a video overview, visit CNS’s YouTube channel .

Media note: To request an interview with CNS leadership or clinical staff, contact Robin Carr at 415.766.0927 or CNS@landispr.com.

Media Contact:

Landis Communications Inc.

Robin Carr

415.766.0927

CNS@landispr.com

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