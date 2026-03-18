Giftbit Trend Report Reveals Major Shifts in Reward Program Strategies

CALGARY, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giftbit, a leading digital incentives platform and API, recently released its 2026 Incentives Trend Report based on proprietary data from 2024-2025. A few key shifts have emerged in how businesses are strategizing their reward programs. Many are moving away from a one-size-fits-all model toward a two-pronged approach that aligns their goals with audience behavior.

By analyzing transactions from the past two years, Giftbit has identified the specific benchmarks that are redefining the gold standard for incentive program design.

Key findings

Full choice of gift card options for recipients is now the leading preference at 41% of all sends. Offering the full catalog of choice (rather than a single, or curated list of brands) is up a whopping 38%.

Offering the full catalog of choice (rather than a single, or curated list of brands) is up a whopping 38%. Incentives with no claim-by dates (non-expiring) continue to increase in popularity, trending up 10% . They now account for 58% of all sends.

. They now account for 58% of all sends. Promotional rewards (with claim-by dates) are being used strategically for time-sensitive sales and marketing campaigns, with the added financial benefit of claiming back breakage to repurpose funds into future programs.

for time-sensitive sales and marketing campaigns, with the added financial benefit of claiming back breakage to repurpose funds into future programs. Recipient claim times are becoming more differentiated based on use case. Employees and disbursement recipients are taking more time, while consumers are claiming faster.





Shifting expectations and behavior

The incentive industry is growing and behavior continues to evolve on both the sender and recipient sides.

"Our data shows that off-the-shelf incentive programs no longer exist," said Matthew Brossard, Head of Sales of Giftbit. "The most successful programs in 2026 will be those that match reward structure to program goals with the psychological expectations of their specific audiences in mind."

The report highlights an emerging divide in claim times: consumers are seeking quicker reward loops, while employees and disbursement recipients are taking more time to be strategic and deliberate with their choices—treating their rewards more like an online shopping experience.

Price point psychology: the $100 threshold

The report also highlights preferences relative to gift card price points, exposing a distinct $100 "utility shift." For rewards below $100, recipients tend to choose daily ritual treats like coffee and food services. Above that, appetite moves toward essentials like groceries and household goods. Once the price point exceeds $500, the selections shift again, from utility to luxury categories like travel and high-end retail.

2026 program guidance

The report concludes with actionable playbooks for incentive program managers. Giftbit recommends pivoting from curation to autonomy by utilizing the Full Catalog of gift card options while reserving a single, pre-selected gift card option (such as coffee or food delivery gift cards) for high-velocity, tactical marketing engagement.

To optimize budgets, the report highlights "breakage" (funds from unclaimed rewards with a set expiry). By default, Giftbit returns 25% of breakage to its clients for use in future campaigns. The data supports the fact that Giftbit clients use this option for promotional campaigns over standard employee and loyalty programs.

Note: for high-volume senders, custom pricing structures are available, allowing for further financial benefits like volume discounts and revenue-sharing models that may benefit senders who opt for non-expiring rewards.

The full 2026 Incentives Trend Report is available to read and download at www.giftbit.com/2026-trend-report .

Giftbit is a user-friendly online platform and API that makes it safe, easy, and affordable for businesses to send personalized digital rewards, incentives, and payouts worldwide, at scale. With a catalog of over 1,200 gift card brands and transparent reporting, Giftbit helps organizations maximize engagement and optimize their incentive budgets.

Giftbit continues to expand its platform to support large-scale, global incentive programs:

Global reach: supporting 40+ countries with regional catalogs and currencies, including universal redemption options.

supporting 40+ countries with regional catalogs and currencies, including universal redemption options. Extensive reward options: over 1,200 choices, including top branded gift cards, prepaid cards, and charity options.

over 1,200 choices, including top branded gift cards, prepaid cards, and charity options. Automation & API: programmable delivery, advanced tracking and reporting make rewards effective and scalable.

programmable delivery, advanced tracking and reporting make rewards effective and scalable. Easy to understand pricing: the most straightforward in the industry, with no hidden costs or minimum contracts.





These capabilities combine to make Giftbit a powerful partner for any organization seeking to run rewards and incentive programs anywhere in the world.