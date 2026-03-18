Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Poikkeus)





Bank of Åland Plc

Managers' Transactions

March 18, 2026, 17.15 EET

Managers' Transactions

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Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Pasi Jukka Poikkeus

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 147742/4/6

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Transaction date: 2026-03-17

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127

Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 823 Unit price: 49.49 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 823 Volume weighted average price: 49.49 EUR



For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505