SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0018 to R-0020 with Intercepts Including 49.51% Fe₂O₃, 6.56% TiO₂, 0.374% V₂O₅ from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAGA Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report additional assay results from drill holes R-0018, -0019 and -0020 completed in 2026 as part of its ongoing maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") diamond drill program at the Trapper Zone within the 100%-owned Radar Titanium-Vanadium-Iron Project near Cartwright, Labrador, Canada.

Trapper South Assay Highlights

Analytical results have been obtained for three (3) additional diamond drill holes of the MRE drill program reinitiated in 2026, with top intercepts including: Hole R-0018: 70.3 m @ 42.64% Fe₂O₃, 5.66% TiO₂, 0.288% V₂O₅ Hole R-0019: 45.7 m @ 49.51% Fe₂O₃, 6.56% TiO₂, 0.374% V₂O₅ Hole R-0020: 40.7 m @ 37.62% Fe₂O₃, 4.93% TiO₂, 0.239% V₂O₅

of the MRE drill program reinitiated in 2026, with top intercepts including: These results now bring the total MRE drill results from 2026 to five (5) diamond drill holes received to date. As reported on March 5, 2026, analytical results for the first two (2) diamond drill holes of the 2026 drill program included: Hole R-0016: 50.60 m @ 52.05% Fe₂O₃, 7.21% TiO₂, 0.375% V₂O₅ Hole R-0017: 90.01 m @ 51.86% Fe₂O₃, 6.76% TiO₂, 0.417% V₂O₅

Top 8 intercepts from the MRE Drill Program can be found in Table 3 below.

from the MRE Drill Program can be found in Table 3 below. Completed twenty-one (21) holes (R-0016 to R-0036) to date in 2026, with significant oxide intercepts including 154.77 m (R-0026) and 151.41 m (R-0032) , predominantly semi-massive oxide with extensive rhythmic layering.

, predominantly semi-massive oxide with extensive rhythmic layering. Multiple holes intercepted broad zones of semi-massive oxide up to 87.08 m , confirming increased oxide concentration and thickness in Trapper South.

, confirming increased oxide concentration and thickness in Trapper South. Rhythmic banding and semi-massive to massive oxide mineralization observed consistently , aligning with prior high-grade results from Trapper North.

, aligning with prior high-grade results from Trapper North. Drilling is progressing efficiently, with 4,492 m already completed in 2026 . Hole R-0037 is in progress.

. Hole R-0037 is in progress. Impact Global Solutions (IGS) Laboratories has received 340 samples from R-0021, -0022 & -0023 on March 9, 2026. Assays expected within a couple of weeks.

An additional 507 samples from R-0024, -0025 & -0026 have been cut, sampled and shipped to IGS on March 16, 2026.

2026 Trapper South Drilling Summary

Drill Hole Azimuth / Dip Total Depth (m) From (metres) To (metres) Semi-Massive Oxide (m) Rhythmic Layering (m) Total Oxide (m) R-0016 38° / -45° 206 44 102 45.84 12.16 58 R-0017 38° / -70° 161 50.56 140.64 87.08 3 90.08 R-0018 38° / -45° 188 44.7 156.37 65.04 46.63 111.67 R-0019 38° / -45° 182 66.55 133 37.96 28.49 66.45 R-0020 38° / -45° 206 50.8 138 28.5 58.7 87.2 R-0021 38° / -70° 152 81.28 127.38 33.53 12.57 46.1 R-0022 38° / -45° 149 22.51 118.69 31.58 59.68 91.26 R-0023 38° / -45° 272 100.48 239.32 30.61 76.44 107.05 R-0024 38° / -45° 254 108.87 219.76 46.76 62.11 108.87 R-0025 38° / -60° 275 122.96 253.6 6.92 118.08 125 R-0026 38° / -60° 302 108.75 273.65 16.24 138.55 154.79 R-0027 38° / -45° 221 79.83 175.33 34.24 59.86 94.1 R-0028 38° / -60° 230 105.07 215.93 22.46 87.1 109.56 R-0029 38° / -60° 214 65.2 183.97 13.38 105.39 118.77 R-0030 38° / -60° 209 83.05 189.18 25.41 79.55 104.96 R-0031 38° / -45° 215 63.35 171.6 2.36 105.89 108.25 R-0032 38° / -60° 263 53.82 214.74 18.49 135.95 154.44 R-0033 38° / -45° 251 Logging in-progress R-0034 38° / -60° 233 Logging in-progress R-0035 38° / -45° 97 Logging in-progress R-0036 38° / -70° 212 Logging in-progress R-0037 38° / -45° Drilling in-progress Total (m) 4,492

Table 1: Summary of drill holes R-0016 to R-0036, highlighting the oxide intercepts. Logging of R-0033 to R-0036 is in progress. See Figures 2-4 below, which depict the oxide mineralization in cross sections S7, S6 and S5.

Meters Drilled Core Samples Q4 2025 Drilling 2050 1313 Trapper South 2026 4492 2244 Trapper Total 6542 3557

Table 2: Summary of total meters drilled in Q4 2025 and 2026 to date, including total core samples cut and prepared.





Figure 1: Trapper South map outlining location of the initial 2026 focus for the remainder of the MRE drill program to be completed in 2026, including cross-sections S11, S10, S9, S8, S7, S6, S5, and S4, showing the TMI of the 2025 Trapper Zone ground magnetic survey.

The results from three additional drill holes (R-0018, R-0019, and R-0020) continue to demonstrate broad and consistent oxide mineralization, reinforcing the potential for a robust resource base that could drive long-term value for our shareholders.

Detailed Logging Highlights from Drill Hole R-0018 to R-0020

Hole R-0018 (Cross-Section S07): Intersected a 111.67-meter-thick oxide zone starting at 44.7 meters downhole, comprising 65.04 meters of semi-massive magnetite and 46.63 meters of rhythmic magnetite layering. The zone ends at 156.37 meters, with the lower contact parallel to a steep-dipping WNW oxide layer (orientation N285 88NW) against gabbronorite host rock.

Hole R-0019 (Cross-Section S06): Encountered a 79.95-meter-thick oxide zone, including 40.62 meters of semi-massive and 39.33 meters of rhythmic oxide layers. The zone begins at 41.26 meters with a semi-massive oxide section in E-W magmatic contact (N091 45SW) with gabbronorite, transitioning to rhythmic layering at a lower ESE contact (N097 44SW). A 21.42-meter gabbronorite interval separates this from a second zone starting at 66.55 meters, featuring rhythmic and semi-massive oxide in SE contact (N158 47SW) with gabbronorite, ending at 133 meters. An additional 9.63-meter rhythmic layer occurs from 139.25 to 148.88 meters in SE contact (N156 44SW) with gabbronorite.

Hole R-0020 (Cross-Section S05): Intersected an 87.2-meter-thick oxide zone starting at 50.8 meters, including 28.5 meters of semi-massive oxide and 58.7 meters of rhythmic oxide layering. The zone begins with a narrow 4.1-meter rhythmic section in contact (N194 27NW) with gabbronorite, followed by alternating rhythmic layering and gabbronorite until 81.93 meters. The lower contact strikes ESE (N097 66SW) and is within gabbronorite at 138 meters.



These logging details align with the consistent SE-striking, west-dipping oxide horizons observed across the Trapper Zone, as illustrated in the accompanying cross-sections and base map. The semi-massive to massive oxide mineralization remains our core economic target, delivering strong potential for titanium, vanadium, and iron grades.





Figure 2: Cross section of S7 looking NW showing R-0018, -0024, -0025 and -0036, highlighting intercepts of semi-massive oxides and layering sequence with the 3D Magnetic Inversion of the 2025 Trapper Zone ground magnetic survey. Assays shown for R-0018 and pending assays for R-0024 and R-0025.





Figure 3: Cross section of S6 looking NW showing R-0019, -0027 and -0028 as well as proposed holes, highlighting intercepts of semi-massive oxides and layering sequence with the 3D Magnetic Inversion of the 2025 Trapper Zone ground magnetic survey. Assays shown for R-0019 and pending assays for R-0027 and R-0028.





Figure 4: Cross section of S5 looking NW showing R-0020, R-0021, R-0029, and R-0030, highlighting intercepts of semi-massive oxides and layering sequence with the 3D Magnetic Inversion of the 2025 Trapper Zone ground magnetic survey. Assays shown for R-0020 and pending assays for R-0021, R-0029, and R-0030.

Michael Garagan, CGO & Director of SAGA Metals, commented: “The latest assays from holes R-0018 to R-0020 further confirm the remarkable consistency of high-grade oxide mineralization at Trapper South, with intercepts such as 45.7 m at 49.51% Fe₂O₃, 6.56% TiO₂, and 0.374% V₂O₅ standing out among a growing list of robust zones. Combined with the efficient drilling pace—we’ve already completed over 4,492 meters in 2026 across 21 holes, as seen in Figure 1 above, with more underway—this program continues to build a compelling picture of scale and grade continuity. These results reinforce our confidence as we advance toward a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate at the Radar Project.”

Drilling is progressing efficiently, with 4,492 m already completed in 2026 up to drill hole R-0036, with 6,542 total meters completed for the Mineral Resource Estimate drill program. The drill rig has been moved to drill pads R-0037 & -0038. IGS Laboratories has received 340 samples from R-0021, -0022, and -0023 on March 3, 2026, while an additional 507 samples from R-0024, -0025, and -0026 have been cut, sampled, and prepared for shipping on March 16, 2026.

Key Project Highlights:

Confirmed mineralization in 36 out of 36 drill holes completed and observed in two primary zones to date.

Analytical results to date include numerous oxide-rich intercepts, including:



DDH FROM TO Length Fe2O3 TiO2 V205 ID m m m % % % R-0009 94 181.2 87.20 50.67 10.15 0.339 R-0008 170 237.6 68.26 46.15 9.21 0.311 R-0010 1.5 137 135.50 50.03 7.87 0.352 R-0016 44 94.6 50.60 52.05 7.21 0.375 R-0015 73.3 174 100.70 38.56 6.80 0.229 R-0017 50.6 140.6 90.01 51.86 6.76 0.417 R-0019 66.6 112.3 45.7 49.51 6.56 0.374 R-0011 58.1 153.3 95.15 39.49 6.49 0.222

Table 3: Top 8 intercepts from the 2025 & 2026 drilling programs at the Trapper Zone

Infrastructure including road access, deep-water port, nearby hydro-electric power and airstrip.

Confirmed the 16+ km oxide layering trend that stretches from the Hawkeye Zone to the Trapper Zone.

that stretches from the Hawkeye Zone to the Trapper Zone. Consistent grades and thicknesses with semi-massive to massive oxide reporting up to 64.55% Fe,13.3% TiO2, and 0.66% V2O5.

with semi-massive to massive oxide reporting up to Petrographic analysis confirms titanomagnetite mineralization is advantageous for simplified metallurgical processing.

About the Radar Critical Mineral Property in Labrador

The Radar Property spans 24,175 hectares and hosts the entire Dykes River intrusive complex (about 160 km²), a unique position among Western explorers. Geological mapping, geophysics, and trenching have already confirmed oxide layering across more than 20 km of strike length, with mineralization open for expansion.





Figure 5: Radar Property map, depicting magnetic anomalies, oxide layering and the site of the 2025 drill programs. The Property is well serviced by road access and is conveniently located near the town of Cartwright, Labrador. A compilation of historical aeromagnetic anomalies is overlaid with ground-based geophysical data, as shown.

Vanadiferous titanomagnetite (“VTM”) mineralization at Radar is comparable to global Fe–Ti–V systems such as Panzhihua (China), Bushveld (South Africa), and Tellnes (Norway), positioning the Project as a potential strategic future supplier of titanium, vanadium, and iron to North American markets.





Figure 6: Radar Project’s prospective oxide layering zone validated over about 16 km strike length through Fall 2025 drilling, as shown on a compilation of historical airborne geophysics as well as ground-based geophysics in the Hawkeye and Trapper zones completed by SAGA in the 2024/2025 field programs. SAGA has demonstrated the reliability of the regional airborne magnetic surveys after ground-truthing and drilling in the 2024 and 2025 field programs.

Market Maker Engagement

Additionally, the Company announces it has entered into a market-making services agreement dated March 16, 2026 (the "Agreement") with Integral Wealth Securities Limited ("Integral") to assist in maintaining an orderly trading market and contributing to the liquidity for the Company's common shares in compliance with applicable TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies and applicable securities laws. Under the Agreement, the Company will pay a monthly fee of C$6,000, exclusive of applicable taxes, from its available cash for an initial three-month term from the date of execution of the Agreement. Following the initial term, the engagement will continue on a month-to-month basis and may be terminated by SAGA upon 30 days' prior written notice. The Agreement does not include performance-based factors, and Integral will not receive common shares, options, or other securities of the Company as compensation.

Integral is headquartered in Toronto, and its principal, John Gibson, will be responsible for the services provided to the Company. The Company, Integral, and Mr. Gibson are dealing at arm's length. They are unrelated and unaffiliated entities, and neither Integral nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or in the securities of the Company, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

Integral is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization ("CIRO") and can access all Canadian stock exchanges and alternative trading systems. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by Integral as principal will be provided by Integral.

The Agreement is subject to the approval of the Exchange.

Lastly, the Company advises that its market-making services agreement with Independent Trading Group (ITG), previously announced on December 11, 2024, has been terminated effective April 15, 2026.

Qualified Person

Paul J. McGuigan, P. Geo., is an Independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

Technical Information

Diamond drill core was logged and sampled by Company personnel at SAGA’s core facility in Cartwright, Labrador. The drill core diameter was NQ. Core was cut lengthwise using a diamond saw, and one half of the core was retained in the core box while the other half was sampled at designated intervals for analysis.

Core samples were prepared and analyzed at the Impact Global Solutions (IGS) laboratory facility in Montréal, Québec. As part of the analytical quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program, certified reference standards, blanks, and duplicate samples were inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals to monitor analytical accuracy and precision.

Crush rejects and pulp samples are retained and stored in a secure facility for potential future verification and re-analysis. The Company maintains a rigorous QA/QC protocol consistent with industry standard practices.

About SAGA Metals Corp.

SAGA Metals Corp. is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of a diversified suite of critical minerals that support the North American transition to supply security. The Radar Ti-V-Fe Project comprises 24,175 hectares and entirely encloses the Dykes River intrusive complex, mapped at 160 km² on the surface near Cartwright, Labrador. Exploration to date, including 4,250 m of drilling, has confirmed a large, mineralized layered mafic intrusion hosting vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) and ilmenite mineralization with strong grades of titanium and vanadium.

The Double Mer Uranium Project, also in Labrador, covers 25,600 hectares and features uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18km east-west trend, with a confirmed 14km section producing samples as high as 0.428% U3O8. Uranium uranophane was identified in several areas of highest radiometric response (2024 Double Mer Technical Report).

Additionally, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Property in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project, developed in partnership with Rio Tinto, has been expanded through the acquisition of the Amirault Lithium Project. Together, these properties cover 65,849 hectares and share significant geological continuity with other major players in the area, including Rio Tinto, Winsome Resources, Azimut Exploration, and Loyal Metals.

With a portfolio spanning key commodities critical to the clean energy future, SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in critical mineral security.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mike Stier, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, contact:

Rob Guzman, Investor Relations

SAGA Metals Corp.

Tel: +1 (844) 724-2638

Email: rob@sagametals.com

www.sagametals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “believes”, and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the Company’s Radar Project and market making services agreement. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, inherent risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, particularly given the early-stage nature of the Company’s assets, and the risks detailed in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings with securities regulations from time to time, available under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.

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