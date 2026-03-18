Family Nest Franchise Announces Fastest Growing Franchise Recognition by Entrepreneur as Expansion Reaches 50 Territories

ATLANTA, GA, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Family Nest Franchise has been recognized as one of the Fastest Growing Franchises in the March and April issue of Entrepreneur magazine and on Entrepreneur.com. The 2026 ranking highlights companies that experienced the greatest franchise unit growth across the United States and Canada from July 2024 through July 2025. Family Nest Franchise was ranked among the fastest expanding brands in the industry as it continues to grow its presence across North America.

The recognition follows a period of rapid development for the company. In its first ten months since officially launching the franchise, Family Nest has awarded nearly 50 new territories to entrepreneurs across multiple markets. The company attributes this growth to strong demand for senior transition services and a franchise model designed to support local entrepreneurs seeking structured systems, training, and operational support.

Family Nest was founded by real estate entrepreneurs Kevin and Ken Corsini. Ken Corsini, widely known for his work on HGTV, has built a reputation for helping homeowners navigate complex real estate situations while creating opportunities for entrepreneurs to build sustainable businesses. Through Family Nest, the company offers a franchise model that focuses on helping seniors declutter and liquidate while also helping to relocate into senior communities. With a strong foundation in the real estate industry, Family Nest is perfectly positioned to help franchise owners build businesses within their communities.

Family Nest represents the second franchise brand developed by the leadership team behind Red Barn Homebuyers, a real estate investment company that has awarded over 200 franchise location in almost 40 states across the country. Building on the experience and systems developed through Red Barn Homebuyers, Family Nest provides franchise owners with structured processes, lead generation support, and operational guidance designed to help them grow their businesses.

Entrepreneur’s Fastest Growing Franchises ranking is based on information submitted for the annual Franchise 500 evaluation and reflects net franchise unit growth across the United States and Canada between July 31, 2024, and July 31, 2025. Companies are ranked based on the number of new units added during that time period, with ties determined by percentage growth.

Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine, noted that the companies featured in the ranking have demonstrated the ability to expand even in a changing economic environment. He explained that the fastest-growing franchises show strong operational systems and market demand that entrepreneurs should pay close attention to when evaluating franchise opportunities.

To view Family Nest in the 2026 Fastest Growing Franchises list, readers can access the March and April issue of Entrepreneur magazine available on newsstands or visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/fastestgrowing .

About Family Nest Franchise

Family Nest Franchise is a senior-focused, service-based franchise that equips entrepreneurs to launch and grow locally owned businesses serving seniors through relocation and estate liquidation services. Founded by Ken and Kevin Corsini and the team behind Red Barn Homebuyers, the company provides franchise owners with training, systems, and operational support designed to help them develop successful businesses within their communities. For more information, visit familynestfranchise.com.



