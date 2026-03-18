Bank of Åland Plc: Notification of Change in Holdings according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (Fennogens Investments S.A.)



Bank of Åland Plc

Stock Exchange Release

March 18, 2026, 17.50 EET

Notification of Change in Holdings according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (Fennogens Investments S.A.)

The Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) has received a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to which the amount of shares held directly by Fennogens Investments S.A.in the Bank of Åland Plc as of March 17, 2026 has decreased below the five (5) per cent threshold. After the transaction, Fennogens Investments S.A. holds no shares in Bank of Åland Plc.

Fennogens Investments S.A.’s ownership following the transaction.

% of shares and voting rights

(total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in %

(A + B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.00 0.00 0.00 15 410 664 shares

138 457 286 voting rights Position of previous notification (if applicable) 3.58% shares

7.50% voting rights 0.00 3.58% shares

7.50% voting rights A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and

9:7) Series A shares (FI0009000103) 0.00 shares

0.00 voting rights 0.00 shares

0.00 voting rights 0.00% shares

0.00% voting rights 0.00% shares

0.00% voting rights Series B shares

(FI0009001127) 0.00 shares

0.00 voting rights 0.00 shares

0.00 voting rights 0.00% shares

0.00% voting rights 0.00% shares

0.00% voting rights SUBTOTAL A 0.00 shares

0.00 voting rights 0.00% shares

0.00% voting rights

For further information, please contact:



Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505



CEFO

Gregorio Rodriguez (primary contact)

Co-CEO

+352 661 32 32 35

gregorio.rodriguez@cefo.lu