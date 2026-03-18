Heather Marianna Hosts AI-Powered Wellness and Beauty Showcase at “A Toast to Hollywood” 2026 Oscars Week Gifting Lounge





Heather Marianna(left) with ‘beaut’ ambassador

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned event producer and brand strategist Heather Marianna, founder of The Marianna Group, hosted a special showcase at the highly anticipated “A Toast to Hollywood” 2026 Oscars Gifting Lounge on March 12 in Beverly Hills.

The VIP event brought together founders, creators, media personalities, and industry leaders for curated networking, product showcases, and demonstrations of tools that support scalable, automated business operations. Guests experienced firsthand how technology and AI-powered platforms can enhance digital entrepreneurship.

The Beverly Hills gathering highlighted a selection of innovative wellness and beauty brands, including:

Beaut. Beauty Co. , presenting mindful beauty and self-care essentials designed to enhance daily wellness routines.



, presenting mindful beauty and self-care essentials designed to enhance daily wellness routines. Tru Energy® Skincare , showcasing its “10 Minute Natural Face Lift,” a natural, non-invasive approach to facial rejuvenation.



, showcasing its “10 Minute Natural Face Lift,” a natural, non-invasive approach to facial rejuvenation. Precisely Me by Alexa Junae , offering clean, high-performance beauty products with transparent, modern formulations.



, offering clean, high-performance beauty products with transparent, modern formulations. N8iV Beauty , an Indigenous-owned skincare company focused on ancestral wellness traditions and botanical ingredients.



, an Indigenous-owned skincare company focused on ancestral wellness traditions and botanical ingredients. Essence Ring, featuring wearable aromatherapy diffuser jewelry that gained national attention on Shark Tank.





Featured beauty and wellness brands at the VIP event in Beverly Hills

The event also featured SAASO , the AI-powered SaaS platform founded by Rabbi Russell Rabichev, demonstrating how creators and entrepreneurs can organize digital assets, develop subscription products, and implement automated systems to scale their businesses.

“Heather Marianna’s events provide an ideal environment for creativity, business, and innovation to intersect,” said Rabbi Russell Rabichev, who attended the lounge.

The Marianna Group continues to set the standard for woman-owned entertainment marketing, consulting, and production events, blending luxury, business impact, and meaningful brand visibility.

About Heather Marianna and The Marianna Group

Heather Marianna is a leading event producer, brand strategist, and founder of The Marianna Group, a woman-owned firm specializing in luxury gifting suites, red-carpet events, and high-profile brand activations during major awards seasons.

For more information, visit www.beautybrandcoaching.com or follow her on social media platforms such as X , Instagram , Facebook , and YouTube .

Media Contact:

Heather Marianna

Beauty Brand Coaching

info@beautybrandcoaching.com

https://www.beautybrandcoaching.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



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