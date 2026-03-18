Heather Marianna Showcases Emerging Beauty and Wellness Brands During Oscars Week



Heather Marianna

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned event producer and brand strategist Heather Marianna, founder of The Marianna Group, hosted a special AI and wellness-focused showcase at the highly anticipated “ A Toast to Hollywood” gifting lounge on March 12 in Beverly Hills during Oscars week.

The VIP event brought together founders, creators, media personalities, and industry leaders for curated networking, product demonstrations, and discussions on scalable digital business solutions. Guests explored how emerging beauty and wellness brands, combined with AI-powered platforms, are shaping the future of entrepreneurship and lifestyle innovation.

The Beverly Hills gathering featured a selection of innovative brands, including:

Griz Fit , introducing high-performance nutritional supplements developed for active lifestyles and fitness-focused routines.

, introducing high-performance nutritional supplements developed for active lifestyles and fitness-focused routines. Libra Lash & Lip Co. , showcasing luxury cosmetic products, including lashes and nutrient-rich lip care, designed to enhance daily beauty rituals.

, showcasing luxury cosmetic products, including lashes and nutrient-rich lip care, designed to enhance daily beauty rituals. VIVÉA44 Beauty by Janelle Gonzalez , offering results-oriented skincare products formulated to promote skin health and meet targeted beauty needs.

, offering results-oriented skincare products formulated to promote skin health and meet targeted beauty needs. Sugarhill Sunset Premium Candle Co. , presenting Hollywood-inspired handcrafted candles that capture the spirit of Los Angeles nightlife and entertainment culture.

, presenting Hollywood-inspired handcrafted candles that capture the spirit of Los Angeles nightlife and entertainment culture. Dr. Betty Murray, featuring Menrva for Women, a non-invasive hormonal and health testing service providing data-informed wellness insights for women.









Lifestyle brands and SAASO representatives interacting with guests during Oscars week in Beverly Hills

The event also featured SAASO , the AI-powered SaaS platform founded by Rabbi Russell Rabichev, demonstrating how creators and entrepreneurs can organize digital assets, develop subscription services, and implement automated systems to support structured business operations.

“Heather Marianna’s events continue to create a unique space where creativity, lifestyle innovation, and entrepreneurship intersect,” said Rabbi Russell Rabichev, who attended the lounge.

The Marianna Group remains a leader in woman-owned entertainment marketing, consulting, and production, delivering luxury gifting suites and red-carpet experiences that provide brands with exposure, media visibility, and access to high-profile audiences.

About Heather Marianna and The Marianna Group

Heather Marianna is a leading event producer, brand strategist, and founder of The Marianna Group, a woman-owned firm specializing in luxury gifting suites, red-carpet events, and high-profile brand activations during major awards seasons.

For more information, visit www.beautybrandcoaching.com or follow her on social media platforms such as X , Instagram , Facebook , and YouTube .

Media Contact:

Heather Marianna

Beauty Brand Coaching

info@beautybrandcoaching.com

https://www.beautybrandcoaching.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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