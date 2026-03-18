Heather Marianna Elevates Oscars Week with Exclusive AI and Wellness Brand Showcase



Heather Marianna(left) with brand ambassador

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned event producer and brand strategist Heather Marianna, founder of The Marianna Group, hosted an exclusive AI and wellness-focused showcase at the highly anticipated “ A Toast to Hollywood ” 2026 Oscars Gifting Lounge on March 12 in Beverly Hills.

The VIP event brought together founders, creators, media personalities, and industry leaders for curated networking, product presentations, and insights into scalable digital business solutions. Guests explored how emerging wellness brands and digital tools are shaping the future of entrepreneurship and lifestyle innovation.

The Beverly Hills gathering featured a selection of wellness and lifestyle brands, including:

Ageis Formulas , introducing nutritional supplements to support vitality for people and companion animals through scientifically informed formulations.

, introducing nutritional supplements to support vitality for people and companion animals through scientifically informed formulations. Gold Naturals Hemp , presenting PhD-developed CBD and THC wellness remedies designed to support holistic health routines.

, presenting PhD-developed CBD and THC wellness remedies designed to support holistic health routines. La Colina Retreats , showcasing wellness travel experiences in southern Chile that combine nature-based activities with guided restorative programming.

, showcasing wellness travel experiences in southern Chile that combine nature-based activities with guided restorative programming. Limitless Living Feng Shui , offering energy alignment and environmental balance consultations for residential and professional spaces to support productivity and well-being.

, offering energy alignment and environmental balance consultations for residential and professional spaces to support productivity and well-being. Conversion Brand founder Alisha Schenck, providing brand development consultations to help entrepreneurs enhance digital positioning and strategic communications.







Entrepreneurs and wellness founders connecting during the Beverly Hills VIP event

The event also featured SAASO , the AI-powered SaaS platform founded by Rabbi Russell Rabichev, which demonstrated how creators and entrepreneurs can organize digital assets, build subscription offerings, and implement automated systems to streamline business operations.

“Heather Marianna’s events continue to bring together creativity, technology, and lifestyle innovation in ways that inspire meaningful connections and opportunities,” said Rabbi Russell Rabichev, who attended the lounge.

The Marianna Group remains a leader in woman-owned entertainment marketing, consulting, and production, creating luxury gifting suites and red-carpet experiences that provide brands with exposure, media visibility, and access to high-profile audiences.

About Heather Marianna and The Marianna Group

Heather Marianna is a leading event producer, brand strategist, and founder of The Marianna Group, a woman-owned firm specializing in luxury gifting suites, red-carpet events, and high-profile brand activations during major awards seasons.

For more information, visit ww.beautybrandcoaching.com or follow her on social media platforms such as X , Instagram , Facebook , and YouTube .

Media Contact:

Heather Marianna

Beauty Brand Coaching

info@beautybrandcoaching.com

https://www.beautybrandcoaching.com/

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