International Schooling Announces NEASC Accreditation, Highlighting Global Achievements

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NAPLES, Fla., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Schooling, a leading international American online school founded in 2014 and serving over 15,000 students across 190+ countries, announces it has achieved full accreditation from the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC), USA, a globally respected educational accreditation organization with over 140 years of history. This milestone marks a major progress in the school’s ongoing commitment to providing exceptional-quality KG–Grade 12 American schooling through well structured online learning systems.

Founded in 1885, NEASC is an internationally recognized leader in accreditation and school improvement. Its rigorous evaluation process ensures that schools meet international standards in leadership, curriculum development, teaching practices, student support, and governance. Achieving NEASC accreditation places International Schooling among a distinguished global community of schools that meet these comprehensive standards of educational excellence.

Since its founding, International Schooling has offered a flexible American curriculum designed to meet the diverse needs of modern learners. The program is supported by over 600+ internationally trained and certified teachers across 50+ countries, speaking 40+ languages and includes more than 100 courses aligned with the Florida Department of Education, USA. Advanced Placement (AP) courses approved by the College Board, USA, allow students to pursue rigorous academic pathways for competitive universities worldwide.

Additionally, every year, thousands of student-athletes from over 100+ countries benefit from university scholarship opportunities while completing high school courses approved by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), USA, through International Schooling’s flexible online learning model.

In a demonstration of its global community and student engagement, International Schooling recently hosted its first official Graduation Ceremony in Dubai, UAE where students, teachers and families from over 45 countries came together to celebrate academic achievements and global connections. Moments like these reflect the school’s commitment not only to academic excellence but also to building a supportive, worldwide learning community.

“Each child has a unique story, talent, and dream, and deserves an education that recognizes their individual potential,” said Mr. Seyd, Founder & CEO of International Schooling. “At International Schooling, every decision centers around our students, ensuring they receive a flexible, high-quality American education that prepares them for success anywhere in the world.”

Along with NEASC accreditation, International Schooling is also accredited by Cognia (USA) and ACS WASC (USA), demonstrating its adherence to multiple internationally recognized standards of educational quality.

Connect with International Schooling:

Media Contact:

Dr. Rob Leveillee, Ph.D.

Head of School

+1 (727) 390-2419

support@internationalschooling.org

https://internationalschooling.org/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/838e0582-0ddb-4e4a-9efb-040b7b0ddb27