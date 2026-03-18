Mindera Health™ and Mountaineer Biosciences Launch Subtilitas, a Precision Translational Medicine Platform for Dermatology and Immunology

Vista, CA, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindera Health, a leader in precision medicine for dermatological conditions, and Mountaineer Biosciences today announced the launch of Subtilitas, a precision translational medicine platform designed to bring objective, molecular-level insights into dermatology and immunology clinical research

Subtilitas integrates non-invasive skin sampling, advanced molecular profiling, and artificial intelligence/machine learning analysis to enable high-resolution characterization of skin and immune diseases. By capturing disease-relevant biological signals directly from the skin, the platform addresses key limitations of traditional dermatologic research approaches that rely heavily on visual assessment and invasive biopsies.

“Combining Mindera Health’s non-invasive skin transcriptomics and data science tools with Mountaineer Biosciences’ translational and clinical expertise, Subtilitas provides the greater translational research community with a powerful, integrated solution for precision medicine in dermatology and immunology,” said Tobin Dickerson, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder of Mindera Health.

Michael Howell, PhD, founder of Mountaineer Biosciences added, “Subtilitas was developed to bridge scientific nuance with clinical execution. The platform enables objective, biology-driven insights that can improve patient stratification, support biomarker discovery, and enhance decision-making across translational and clinical development.”

Subtilitas is available for partnership with biopharmaceutical companies, academic investigators, and clinical research organizations seeking to enhance translational insight, improve trial efficiency, and advance personalized therapies for skin and immune diseases.

For more information or partnership inquiries, visit subtilitas.ai.

About Mindera Health

Mindera Health is a private San Diego-area company developing and commercializing next-generation medical technology to enable a new era of skin analytics at the molecular level. Using a proprietary dermal biomarker patch, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Machine Learning, Mindera Health technology generates clinically validated data to reduce healthcare system costs and improve patient outcomes. Mindera Health is a CLIA and CAP certified Laboratory and has received ISO 13485:2016 certification. Find out more at minderahealth.com.

About Mountaineer Biosciences

Mountaineer Biosciences is a translational science and clinical strategy company focused on advancing precision medicine in dermatology and immunology. The company collaborates with biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and academic partners to accelerate biomarker discovery, translational research, and clinical development, helping translate biological insights into more efficient clinical trials and improved patient outcomes. Find out more at mountaineerbiosciences.com.

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