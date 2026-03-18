PSE and ChargeScape launch Washington’s first demonstration using EVs to power residential homes

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puget Sound Energy (PSE) and ChargeScape have announced testing of new vehicle-to-home (V2H) technology enabling electric vehicles to power homes during power outages, together with partners Ford, Kia and Wallbox.

This innovative demonstration will enable participants with bidirectional capable electric vehicles, initially including the Ford F-150 Lightning and Kia EV9 models, to use their vehicle batteries as backup power sources for their homes while simultaneously supporting grid reliability during peak demand periods. The demonstration, which was launched last month, represents a significant milestone in ensuring reliable electricity and reflects PSE's commitment to exploring cutting-edge solutions that benefit both customers and the broader electrical grid.

"This partnership with ChargeScape positions PSE at the forefront of energy innovation in the Pacific Northwest," said John Mannetti, PSE Director of Customer Energy Innovation. "By turning electric vehicles into distributed energy resources, we're not just providing customers with backup power – we're creating a more resilient and flexible grid that can better serve our entire community."

The V2H technology allows participating customers to:

Maintain power during outages with electricity from their EV battery

Reduce energy costs by storing cheaper off-peak electricity in their EV batteries, and discharging electricity from their battery to power their home during more expensive peak periods

Help improve reliability in the community during high-stress times for the grid

ChargeScape, the automaker-backed vehicle-grid integration platform, brings proven experience managing EV charging programs across millions of households nationwide. The company's platform officially connects original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with power utilities through secure, industry-standard protocols.

"PSE's forward-thinking approach to grid modernization makes them a strong partner for advancing V2X technology in the Pacific Northwest," said Rani Murali, Head of Utility Programs at ChargeScape. "This demonstration will provide valuable real-world insights into how bidirectional EVs can serve as distributed energy resources, strengthening both customer energy security and resiliency while enabling more dynamic grid operations."

The timing of this demonstration addresses growing regional energy challenges, including:

Rising energy costs during peak demand periods.

Increased frequency of weather-related power outages.

Growing pressure to integrate more renewable energy sources.

Need for flexible grid resources to maintain system reliability.

The demonstration will test two primary use cases: time-of-use optimization, where EVs discharge energy to the home during daily peak pricing periods for bill savings, and demand response events, where PSE can call upon the EVs to reduce grid stress during high-demand situations.

Supporting Clean Energy Goals

This initiative aligns with PSE's broader commitment to clean energy transformation and grid modernization. By leveraging EV batteries as distributed energy storage, the program maximizes the value of clean transportation investments while supporting regional decarbonization goals.

“We want more people to understand the benefits of owning an electric vehicle, which extends far beyond the fact that they are fun to drive. PSE is helping us do just that,” said David McCreadie, Director of EV Grid Energy Services at Ford. “By embracing this technology now, PSE is not only gaining critical insights to benefit their own grid operations, but more importantly, they are paving the way to enable EV customers with opportunities to realize significant electricity bill savings and enhanced reliability through this game-changing technology.”

The demonstration will provide critical data on technology integrations, interconnection processes, customer experience, and grid and billing impacts – insights that will inform future expansion of Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) programs across PSE's service territory.

The collaboration leverages ChargeScape's established relationships with major automakers including Ford, BMW, Honda, Stellantis, Tesla, and Nissan, along with charging infrastructure providers.

Initial enrollment will focus on PSE employees with compatible bidirectional EVs, with comprehensive support provided for interconnection applications and ongoing program participation. PSE looks forward to evolving this demonstration into a full-fledged program, possibly enabling more customers to join as soon as 2027.

About ChargeScape

ChargeScape is the automaker-backed vehicle-grid integration platform that officially connects OEMs with power utilities. The platform manages EV charging programs, reaching millions of households nationwide, offering both V1G managed charging and V2X capabilities across multiple utility partners.

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Media Contact:

Gerald Tracy, 888-831-7250, psenewsroom@pse.com

Puget Sound Energy is proud to serve our neighbors and communities in 10 Washington counties.

We’re the state’s largest utility, supporting approximately 1.2 million electric customers and 900,000 natural gas customers.

We aspire to be a beyond net zero carbon energy company by 2045.

For more about us and what we do, visit pse.com. Also follow us on Facebook and Twitter.