Symbotic Named One of New England’s Fastest-Growing Companies by The Boston Globe

WILMINGTON, Mass., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symbotic Inc. (Nasdaq: SYM), a leader in A.I.-enabled robotics technology for the supply chain, today announced it has been ranked #9 on The Boston Globe’s 2026 list of New England’s Fastest-Growing Companies, marking the second consecutive year the company has been recognized for its momentum.

Developed by The Boston Globe in partnership with Statista, the award program recognizes 50 New England-based companies with the strongest revenue growth between 2021 and 2024.

“Our growth and trajectory are a testament to the strong partnerships we build with our customers, and our culture of relentless commitment to delivering value and innovation every day,” said Rick Cohen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Symbotic. “As companies look to make their supply chains more efficient, resilient, and scalable, we are proud to create the intelligent automation that helps meet that need.”

Symbotic has expanded rapidly as retailers and distributors increasingly invest in automation to address evolving consumer expectations and supply chain complexity. The company’s physical AI capabilities transform warehouses and distribution centers into intelligent, adaptive systems that help customers move products faster and more dependably, reduce costs, and improve inventory management.

“Our people are truly the foundation of Symbotic’s success,” said Miriam Ort, Chief Human Resources Officer at Symbotic. “Being headquartered in New England places us in a region – among others – known for technological leadership and exceptional talent. As we continue to scale, we’re dedicated to building an environment where innovative thinkers and problem solvers can thrive. This recognition reflects the passion and expertise our employees bring to advancing the future of supply chains.”

Symbotic is featured in the March 18th digital edition of The Boston Globe, which highlights companies making a substantial impact across New England’s business landscape.

ABOUT SYMBOTIC

Symbotic is an automation technology leader reimagining the supply chain with its end-to-end, A.I.-powered robotic and software platform. Symbotic reinvents the warehouse as a strategic asset for the world’s largest retail, wholesale, and food & beverage companies. Applying next-generation technology, high-density storage and machine learning to solve today's complex distribution challenges, Symbotic enables companies to move goods with unmatched speed, agility, accuracy and efficiency. As the backbone of commerce Symbotic transforms the flow of goods and the economics of the supply chain for its customers. For more information, visit www.symbotic.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Matt Buckley

Vice President, Communications

mediainquiry@symbotic.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Charlie Anderson

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

ir@symbotic.com