Heritage Signs & Displays Opens New Charlotte Headquarters on Yorkmont Road

CHARLOTTE, NC, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHARLOTTE, NC - March 18, 2026 - -

The 4-Acre Charlotte Campus Will Serve as HQ and Regional Production Facility for the Veteran-Led, Family-Owned Company Shaping Workplace and Event Environments.

Heritage Signs & Displays is proud to announce the opening of its new Charlotte headquarters at 2744 Yorkmont Road, marking an exciting new chapter for the veteran-led, family-owned company as it continues nearly 50 years of growth, innovation, and service to its clients and community.

The expanded Charlotte facility reflects Heritage's continued investment in its people, its clients, and the future. The company remains focused on branding commercial interior spaces for workplace and event environments in the Mid-Atlantic and Carolinas region. Heritage supports both single-location organizations as well as regional, national, and international companies that rely on Heritage for consistent brand implementation across their offices.

Situated on a four-acre campus, the new headquarters and regional production facility give Heritage room for continued growth to better support its clients in Charlotte and throughout the Carolinas in the coming decades. Conveniently located just minutes from Uptown Charlotte, the campus offers easy access from across the city and surrounding region. It also serves as a powerful showcase of the company's capabilities, creating workplace environments that reflect the kind of branded spaces and visual experiences Heritage helps clients bring to life every day.

The new location represents more than a physical move. It reflects the momentum of a company that has spent 49 years building lasting relationships, expanding capabilities, and helping organizations create corporate-branded environments that inform, inspire, and strengthen company culture.

Heritage's story in the Charlotte region began in July of 2008, when it expanded beyond its roots in Washington, DC and established its presence in Charlotte with a small sales office on Beam Road. Over the last 18 years, Heritage has expanded its production capability by relocating to larger facilities in Charlotte three times. That foundation of success has helped Heritage establish a strong regional footprint serving clients in Charlotte and throughout the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic.

"This new Charlotte headquarters is an important milestone for Heritage Signs & Displays and for the clients and communities we serve," said Joe Gass, President & CEO. "Our four-acre campus gives us the space to continue growing in Charlotte and expanding throughout the Carolinas in the years ahead. It also provides a wonderful way to showcase the kind of commercial interior branding for workplace and event environments we help create, giving clients and partners a firsthand look at what we can do. More importantly, it reflects how we help organizations create office environments that support their people, express their brand, and enhance company culture. From where we started in Charlotte in 2008 to where we are today, we are grateful for how far God has brought us and excited for all that lies ahead."

As Heritage continues to grow, the Charlotte headquarters will serve as a place where clients, partners, and team members can experience the company's work firsthand. They will see how thoughtfully branded office and event environments shape how organizations communicate their identity and culture. Heritage integrates environmental graphics and architectural signage solutions into workplace interiors and event environments to support this goal. The company's turnkey model brings together design, production, and installation through a single coordinated project team. This approach helps clients strengthen company culture and elevate how their brand is perceived in the marketplace.

Founded in 1977, Heritage Signs & Displays has grown into a trusted regional provider of transformative visual solutions, primarily focused on corporate offices, event environments, and brand activations. With seven locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Carolinas, including Charlotte, Greensboro, and Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond and Arlington, Virginia; Washington, DC; and a production facility in Waldorf, Maryland, Heritage supports clients with coordinated design, production, project management, and installation services.

This new chapter in Charlotte builds on that legacy and points toward an even stronger future. As Heritage approaches 50 years in business, the company remains grounded in the purpose that has guided it from the beginning: "To honor God by serving our clients and community with excellence."

Source Reference

This announcement was originally published on the Heritage Signs & Displays website: https://heritageprintingcharlotte.com/press-releases/heritage-signs-displays-opens-new-charlotte-headquarters-on-yorkmont-road.php

###

For more information about Heritage Signs & Displays, contact the company here:



Heritage Signs & Displays

Joe Gass

+17045510700

media@heritagecustomsigns.com

2744 Yorkmont Rd, Charlotte, NC 28208, United States