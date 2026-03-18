VoIP-Pal Files Oppositions to Defendants’ Motions in Federal Antitrust and RICO Litigation

WACO, Texas, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (OTCID: VPLM) (“VoIP-Pal” or the “Company”) today announced that it has filed its oppositions to defendants’ pending motions in its ongoing federal litigation before the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

The Company’s filings respond to motions submitted by defendants in its antitrust, telecommunications, and related claims. The oppositions set forth the Company’s factual allegations and legal arguments in response to those motions.

The Company’s filings are part of four actions currently pending before the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, including two consumer class actions: Case Nos. 1:25-cv-01843 (RDM); 1:25-cv-01970 (RDM); 1:24-cv-03054 (RDM); and 1:24-cv-03051 (RDM).

Copies of these and prior filings are available on the website of VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (www.voip-pal.com), and additional filings will be posted as they become available.

Additionally, an article discussing the Company’s litigation has been published in CEO CFO Magazine and includes a brief question-and-answer discussion with the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Emil Malak. A link to the article is available through CEO CFO Magazine and will also be posted on the Company’s website https://www.voip-palusa.com/press .

About VoIP-Pal

VoIP-Pal.com, Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”) (OTCQB: VPLM) is a publicly traded intellectual property company headquartered in Waco, Texas. The company owns a portfolio of patented technologies in the Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) field and is actively pursuing monetization of this portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined under securities laws. These statements reflect management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Litigation outcomes and settlement discussions are unpredictable, and there is no assurance of a favorable resolution.

For Further Information

Corporate Website: www.voip-palusa.com

IR Inquiries: IR@voip-pal.com

IR Contact: Rich Inza, (954) 495-4600