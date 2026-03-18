From Governance to Growth: Pacific AI and Blue Marlin AI Advisors Introduce a Unified Framework for Enterprise AI

LEWES, Del., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific AI, the healthcare AI governance company, today announced the release of a joint white paper with Blue Marlin AI Advisors, From Compliance to Competitive Advantage: A Unified Framework for Enterprise AI. The report introduces a practical approach for organizations seeking to deploy responsible AI at scale while maintaining strong governance, regulatory alignment, and measurable business impact.

Enterprises are accelerating investments in AI but often find themselves caught between two extremes: experimentation without sufficient controls or governance programs that slow innovation and limit adoption. Simultaneously, global regulatory pressure continues to increase, and executive teams face growing expectations from boards and investors to deliver real productivity gains and growth.

This white paper presents a unified model that brings governance and value realization together. By combining the Pacific AI Governance Platform, including its Policy Suite, Governor, and Guardian tools, and Blue Marlin AI Advisors’ strategic consulting and enterprise adoption expertise, organizations can operationalize responsible AI while moving quickly from pilots to production systems.

Together, the two organizations provide an integrated approach designed to help enterprises:

Accelerate time-to-value for AI initiatives

Embed governance into AI systems without slowing innovation

Align leadership, workflows, and workforce enablement around responsible AI deployment

Deploy AI systems that are compliant by design and auditable across the production lifecycle

“Enterprises shouldn’t have to choose between innovation and governance,” said David Talby, CEO, Pacific AI. “By combining Pacific AI’s governance platform with Blue Marlin’s enterprise adoption expertise, organizations can deploy AI systems that are compliant by design while still moving quickly to deliver real business outcomes.”

At the center of the white paper is the AI Adoption Stack Framework™, outlining six layers organizations must align to adopt AI at scale. Rather than treating governance and adoption as separate initiatives, the framework positions them as interdependent components of a single operating model. Pacific AI’s platform provides continuous testing, monitoring, and policy enforcement, while Blue Marlin works with enterprise leadership teams to redesign workflows, align incentives, and drive sustained adoption.

“Too many organizations treat governance and operationalization as competing initiatives,” said Louisa Marlin, Managing Director, Blue Marlin AI Advisors. “When governance, leadership alignment, workflow design, and workforce readiness are integrated from the start, organizations can scale AI responsibly while unlocking measurable business value.”

The white paper also examines recent real-world enterprise AI deployments to illustrate both successful and problematic approaches. Intended for enterprise leaders responsible for scaling AI, particularly within regulated or semi-regulated industries, the white paper is available here. Reach out to Pacific AI and Blue Marlin AI Advisors to learn more about working together.

About Pacific AI

Pacific AI is dedicated to helping organizations deliver AI systems that comply with the rapidly evolving regulatory landscape. Whatever your starting point, Pacific AI can help you reach the next level of AI governance, implement tools and controls for automated governance, testing, and monitoring, and audit and certify what you’ve already built. To learn more, visit: https://www.pacific.ai.

About Blue Marlin AI Advisors

Blue Marlin AI Advisors was founded by experienced advisors Louisa Marlin and Lilia Cooper to address a critical gap in the AI advisory landscape: the need for ethical leadership, inclusive frameworks, and human-centered implementation. With more than 40 years of combined experience in IT consulting, project management, and enterprise transformation, they help organizations succeed where many AI initiatives struggle—at the intersection of technology and people. As a certified minority- and women-owned firm, Blue Marlin AI Advisors brings lived experience and practical insight to every engagement, designing AI strategies that work not only technically, but also culturally, ethically, and operationally.

Contact

Gina Devine

Head of Communications

Pacific AI Corp.

gina@pacific.ai