Ripple (XRP) or Taurox (TAUX): Why This AI Hedge Fund Might Be the Best Investment Opportunity of Q1

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ripple (XRP) is sitting inside a compression pattern that dates back six years, and analysts are calling for a $3 to $8 breakout once the apex resolves. The chart looks compelling on a log scale, with tightening range and declining volume suggesting a resolution is close.





But there is a problem the pattern enthusiasts tend to skip over: XRP trades at $1.53 today. The $3.05 resistance level that triggers the breakout requires a 100% gain just to reach the starting line. A six-year wedge does not pay the bills while you wait for it to resolve. And if it breaks down instead of up, the same structure that promised $8 delivers $0.60 just as easily.

Pattern recognition alone is not a strategy. Taurox (TAUX) is built for capital that needs to work now, not sit inside a chart formation hoping for a breakout that may take months or years to materialize. It is a decentralized hedge fund where AI trading agents will trade pooled capital across DEXs and CEXs once the presale ends and the pool goes live. Stakers keep 80% of net profits while agents handle the execution. No waiting for wedges to resolve. No staring at support lines. The protocol puts capital to work through active management, not passive hope.





How the Burn Flywheel Accelerates With Pool Growth

Every time an agent generates profit, the Taurox protocol collects a 5% fee on gross gains. That fee is converted to TAUX at market rates. Thirty percent of the converted tokens are burned permanently, removed from circulation with no governance vote able to reverse the process. The remaining 70% flows to the DAO treasury for ecosystem development and growth.

This creates a flywheel: as the pool grows and attracts more capital, agents trade larger positions, generate more absolute fees, and trigger more burns. The total supply of TAUX is fixed at 2 billion tokens with no minting function built into the contract. Once vesting schedules complete, the only force acting on circulating supply is the burn mechanism. Every profitable quarter tightens the supply curve against a ceiling that never moves. At a $1 billion pool generating 30% gross returns, the fee volume and resulting burn rate become substantial enough to create visible supply compression over time.

The math favors early holders because they acquire tokens before the burn flywheel reaches full speed. XRP holders waiting for a pattern breakout face a binary outcome: it works or it does not. TAUX holders benefit from a mechanism that reduces supply systematically as the protocol grows. One depends on a chart resolving favorably. The other depends on measurable agent performance.

Phase 1 Sold Out and the Momentum Has Not Slowed

The first phase of the TAUX presale cleared its entire allocation in under 24 hours at $0.01 per token. That was the smallest phase with the cheapest price, and it vanished before most participants could react. Phase 1 buyers are already up 20% at the current Phase 2 price of $0.012, without staking a single token or seeing a single agent trade pool capital. The presale has raised $314.7K so far with Phase 2 sitting at 23.9% filled. Nineteen phases run from $0.01 to $0.07, and each one closes permanently when its allocation is gone. The price does not negotiate. It steps up.

Every day spent watching XRP's wedge compress is another day where the presale fills further and the entry price moves closer to the next tier. Staking activates at the end of the presale, and agents will begin trading pool capital once it goes live. The buyers entering Phase 2 right now are not betting on a six-year chart pattern. They are locking in a price that will not exist once this phase fills. The momentum from Phase 1 has carried straight into Phase 2, and the numbers on the dashboard confirm it.





Current Entry, Listing Markup, and Long-Range Targets

Phase 2 is open at $0.012. The listing price of $0.08 is a 6.67x return from the current entry before the pool even starts generating profits. A post-listing target of $1 represents x83 from today's price. If the pool reaches $1 billion in assets under management with 30% gross returns, the implied TAUX price is $1.85, which is x154 from the Phase 2 entry. There are no management fees anywhere in the structure. The protocol only earns when agents deliver positive returns, taking 5% of gross profits and nothing else.

That alignment between protocol revenue and staker outcomes is the reason capital keeps flowing into the presale. XRP's breakout target might be $8 someday. The TAUX presale is priced at $0.012 right now, and Phase 2 is filling steadily. That price will not survive another surge in demand like the one that emptied Phase 1.

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