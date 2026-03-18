Kvika banki hf.: Decisions of AGM

The Annual General Meeting of Kvika banki hf. was held on 18 March 2026 at Iceland Parliament Hotel.
Attached are the main results of the meeting.
Attachment
| Source: Kvika banki hf. Kvika banki hf.
The Annual General Meeting of Kvika banki hf. was held on 18 March 2026 at Iceland Parliament Hotel.
Attached are the main results of the meeting.
Attachment
In week 12 Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“ or „the bank“) purchased 4,669,083 of its own shares at the purchase price ISK 85.693.494. See further details below: DateTimeNo. of shares purchasedShare price...Read More
In week 11 Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“ or „the bank“) purchased 6,000,000 of its own shares at the purchase price ISK 110,800,000. See further details below: DateTimeNo. of shares purchasedShare price...Read More