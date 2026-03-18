Kvika banki hf.: Decisions of AGM

 | Source: Kvika banki hf. Kvika banki hf.

The Annual General Meeting of Kvika banki hf. was held on 18 March 2026 at Iceland Parliament Hotel.

Attached are the main results of the meeting.

Attachment


Attachments

Kvika result of AGM 2026
GlobeNewswire

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