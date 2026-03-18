Dr. Austin Harris Revolutionizes Mental Health and Pain Management with Personalized, Integrative Ketamine Therapy

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Austin Harris, a board-certified cardiothoracic anesthesiologist and the founder of NeuroRelief Ketamine & Infusion Therapy, is redefining the treatment landscape for patients grappling with mental health disorders, chronic pain syndromes, and substance use recovery. Through his unique, patient-centered approach, Dr. Harris provides specialized medical care for individuals who have found little relief through conventional treatment models.

With over 16 years of advanced clinical experience in anesthesiology and critical care, Dr. Harris offers a departure from the "one-size-fits-all" medical paradigm. His practice at NeuroRelief utilizes a rigorous, evidence-based strategy that blends medical precision with compassionate, integrative support. Recognizing that no two patients are identical, Austin Harris MD has pioneered a "one-size-fits-one" philosophy, ensuring that every treatment protocol—including IV ketamine infusion therapy, NAD+ infusions, and micronutrient replacement—is tailored to the specific neurology, psychology, and physiology of each individual.

"Our goal is to move beyond the transactional nature of modern medicine," says Dr. Austin Harris. "By integrating real-time, titrated ketamine therapy with ongoing emotional integration work, mindfulness, and cognitive-behavioral tools, we provide a holistic healing environment that empowers our patients to break free from the patterns of their past."

The efficacy of this approach is evidenced by an 85% success rate in improving patient outcomes. Unlike many clinics that offer standardized or automated protocols, Dr. Austin Harris is personally involved in every patient’s treatment session. His clinical process involves real-time titration, where he continuously adjusts the infusion regimen based on the patient's immediate response. This hands-on, high-touch methodology ensures maximal safety and therapeutic impact, a standard of care informed by his extensive background in perioperative and cardiothoracic anesthesia.

Beyond the infusion room, Dr. Harris’s practice emphasizes the importance of integration. Patients are provided with supportive resources, including certified recovery coaching and mindfulness practices, to help translate their neurological shifts into meaningful, lasting life changes. Dr. Harris’s dedication extends to 24/7 direct access for his clients, underscoring his commitment to providing a supportive, science-driven lifeline for those suffering from conditions such as depression, anxiety, PTSD, chronic migraines, and treatment-resistant addiction.

Austin Harris MD professional journey includes a Doctor of Medicine degree from St. George's University, an anesthesiology residency at the University of California, Irvine, and a fellowship in Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology at the Keck School of Medicine of USC. Additionally, he is certified in Psychedelic Integration Therapy and Psychedelic-Assisted Psychotherapy, further grounding his practice in both advanced clinical science and psychological expertise.

For patients who feel they have exhausted traditional avenues of care, Dr. Harris offers a path rooted in hope, safety, and evidence-based innovation.

About NeuroRelief Ketamine & Infusion Therapy: Founded in 2019 and based in Sherman Oaks, California, NeuroRelief™ is a state-of-the-art medical facility specializing in personalized, integrative infusion therapies. Led by Austin Harris MD, the clinic serves a global population of clients seeking relief from complex mental health, pain, and addiction challenges.

For more information about Dr. Austin Harris and the programs offered at NeuroRelief, please visit neuroreliefketamine.com.

Media Contact:

Dr. Austin Harris

Phone: 818-217-8699

Email: info@neuroreliefketamine.com

Website: https://neuroreliefketamine.com/

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