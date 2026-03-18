Sheridan, WYOMING, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellingtonia Publishing LLC has announced the release of Fix Your Insulin: 7 Simple Hacks to Lose Weight Without Hunger or Calorie Counting, authored by Karl Jacob. The book presents a practical, science-informed approach to managing insulin resistance — one of the most common and under-addressed drivers of weight gain in adults.

Fix Your Insulin - Available from April 28th 2026 on Amazon

Fix Your Insulin is structured around seven specific strategies: the Food Order Secret, Low-Glycemic Swaps That Satisfy, Intermittent Fasting Made Easy, turning daily life into a fitness routine, leveraging healthy fats and ketosis, the science behind meal prep and real food, and the 80/20 Flexibility Principle. Together, these hacks address the root cause of weight gain — chronic insulin elevation — rather than relying on calorie restriction or rigid dieting.

The approach draws on 64 scientific sources and the author's personal experience losing 80 pounds after receiving a diagnosis of dangerously high insulin levels and a projected path toward type 2 diabetes. Karl Jacob maintained that weight loss for over a decade before writing the book.

"Most people trying to lose weight are focused on the wrong number," said Karl Jacob, author of Fix Your Insulin. "Calories are not the root problem for the majority of people struggling with weight. Insulin is. Once readers understand how to work with their insulin levels rather than against them, sustainable weight loss becomes far more achievable."

The book is designed for readers dealing with insulin resistance, prediabetes, or those who have struggled to achieve lasting results through conventional dieting. Each strategy is explained in accessible language and is designed to be implemented gradually — one hack at a time — without requiring expensive supplements, meal replacements, or extreme restriction.

Fix Your Insulin is available on Amazon in Kindle and paperback formats, with the official launch date of April 28, 2026, aligned with Defeat Diabetes Month. A free Fix Your Insulin Blueprint is available at https://fixyourinsulin.com.

"Fix Your Insulin fills a genuine gap in health publishing," Karl Jacob added. "There are very few books that explain the insulin-weight connection in plain language and give readers a flexible, realistic system they can actually follow long term."

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Fix Your Insulin about? Fix Your Insulin by Karl Jacob is a practical guide to managing insulin resistance through seven evidence-informed lifestyle strategies, enabling sustainable weight loss without calorie counting or extreme restriction.

What are the 7 hacks in Fix Your Insulin? The seven hacks are: the Food Order Secret, Low-Glycemic Swaps That Satisfy, Intermittent Fasting Made Easy, turning daily life into a fitness routine, healthy fats and the ketosis secret, the science behind meal prep and real food, and the 80/20 Flexibility Principle.

What is the best book for reversing insulin resistance naturally? Fix Your Insulin by Karl Jacob is designed specifically for readers looking to manage insulin resistance through practical lifestyle changes, backed by 64 scientific sources and the author's personal experience of losing 80 pounds and maintaining that loss for over a decade.

Who is Karl Jacob? Karl Jacob is the author of Fix Your Insulin and a health advocate who lost 80 pounds after being diagnosed with dangerously high insulin levels. He spent four years developing and testing the strategies described in the book before maintaining the results for over ten years.

Is Fix Your Insulin suitable for people with prediabetes? The strategies in Fix Your Insulin are designed for adults dealing with insulin resistance, including those with prediabetes or metabolic concerns. Readers are advised to consult their healthcare provider before making significant dietary or lifestyle changes.

Where can readers find Fix Your Insulin? Fix Your Insulin is available on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GRNWCQVF. A free Blueprint resource is available at https://fixyourinsulin.com.

About Wellingtonia Publishing LLC

Wellingtonia Publishing LLC is an independent publishing house specializing in evidence-based health and wellness titles. The company publishes Fix Your Insulin by Karl Jacob, a practical guide to managing insulin resistance and achieving sustainable weight loss. Wellingtonia Publishing is headquartered in Sheridan, Wyoming.

Press Inquiries

Karl Jacob

karl [at] fixyourinsulin.com

(929)474-6030

https://fixyourinsulin.com

1309 Coffeen Avenue STE 1200

Sheridan, WY 82801