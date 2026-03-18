Landsbankinn hf.: Results of the 2026 AGM of Landsbankinn

The annual general meeting of Landsbankinn, held on 18 March 2026, agreed to pay a dividend amounting to ISK 34.9 billion to shareholders.

The AGM approved two regular dividend payments for the accounting year 2025, in the total amount of ISK 18.9 billion, equivalent to around 50% of the year’s profit. The AGM also approved a special dividend payment in the amount of ISK 16.1 billion. The date of payment of the first regular dividend and the special dividend is 25 March 2026. The latter regular dividend will be paid 16 September 2026.

Jón Thorvarður Sigurgeirsson, Chairman of the Board of Directors, delivered the Board’s report for 2025 to the AGM and Lilja Björk Einarsdóttir, CEO, reviewed the Bank’s operation, strategy and activities. Jón’s address is available on the Bank's website in both Icelandic and English.

The AGM approved the annual financial statements for 2025 as well as the proposed remuneration policy, remuneration to Directors and authorisation to purchase own shares. A motion to reduce the number of Directors on the Board from seven to five was also approved.

The following persons were elected Directors and Alternates, to sit on the Board of Landsbankinn hf. until its next AGM:

Directors

Jón Thorvarður Sigurgeirsson

Eva Halldórsdóttir

Rebekka Jóelsdóttir

Thór Hauksson

Örn Guðmundsson

Alternates

Kristján Th. Davíðsson

Stefanía G. Halldórsdóttir

Jón Thorvarður Sigurgeirsson was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Hjörleifur Pálsson was elected as the external party to the Audit Committee. The Icelandic National Audit Office was appointed as auditor for the operating year 2026. The Auditor General, in accordance with an authorisation to outsource tasks, and following a tender process, has nominated auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers ehf. as auditor of the company's annual financial statement for the operating year 2026.





For further information contact:

Rúnar Pálmason, Public Relations, pr@landsbankinn.is

Hanna Kristín Thoroddsen, Investor Relations, ir@landsbankinn.is

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