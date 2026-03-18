Artificial Intelligence Reshaping the Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Landscape, New BCC Research Report Finds

Boston, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new BCC Research Pulse Report reveals that artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming the global cell and gene therapy (CGT) tools and reagents market, as venture capital and private equity firms pour billions into AI-driven biotechnology companies seeking to overcome longstanding manufacturing bottlenecks.

The report, AI Impact on Global Cell and Gene Therapy Tools and Reagents Market (AIT114A), examines how AI, robotics, and machine learning are being deployed across the CGT value chain — from vector design and raw materials optimization to bioreactor automation and quality control — at a time when the number of FDA-approved CGT products continues to rise year on year.

Key Findings

Investment in AI for the biopharmaceutical sector increased by nearly $2 billion compared to 2021, with approximately 71% of investments directed toward biopharma AI applications. Corporate AI investment across all sectors totaled $252.3 billion in 2024, with mergers and acquisitions up 12.1% and private investment rising 44.5%.

North America holds the largest share of the CGT tools and reagents market, driven by the presence of established players such as Thermo Fisher, Danaher, and Bio-Techne, alongside a high volume of clinical trials and development investments. The European market is being shaped by the EU AI Act and the European Health Data Space initiative, while Asia-Pacific adoption is accelerating, with China, Japan, and South Korea at the forefront.

Transforming Manufacturing Economics

OmniaBio, one of the first CGT contract development and manufacturing organizations to incorporate advanced AI, is targeting cost reductions of nearly 50% for customers through robotics, biosensors, and machine learning. Dyno Therapeutics is using AI to design next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids with improved delivery efficiency, with Roche committing up to $1 billion in a long-term collaboration.

Other notable investments include Arsenal Bio raising $325 million in Series C funding for AI-enabled T-cell therapy development, and ARPA-H awarding $25 million to Cellino Biotech for its next-generation autonomous biomanufacturing platform.

About the Report

AI Impact on Global Cell and Gene Therapy Tools and Reagents Market — BCC Pulse Report (AIT114A) provides analysis of key AI use cases in CGT manufacturing, adoption trends by region, AI disruption across industry verticals, and the investment landscape. The report is available now from BCC Research.

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