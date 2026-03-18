TradeKitsune Empowers Roblox Users with a Transparent All-in-One Trading & Info Platform

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When a Roblox game gains a large number of players due to its unique gameplay, a potential challenge often emerges: whether a fair and transparent trading system can keep pace with rapid gameplay innovation.

For players involved in the Roblox game economy, trading is not only about obtaining items, but also an important way for them to turn their time investment into meaningful in-game value. However, in the early stage of the establishment of the trading system, problems such as unclear prices, low matching efficiency, and lack of trust often arise. These issues cause players to suffer losses in uncertainty and may also lead to chaos in the development of the game ecosystem.

In response to these issues, the one-stop trading platform for Roblox games, TradeKitsune announced a solution to these challenges. TradeKitsune was built in response to player demand. The project began with "Grow a Garden". Initially, a group of players faced chaotic situations such as guessing item values, relying on luck to find trades, and even repeatedly falling victim to scams. They came together to build TradeKitsune, hoping to change this situation.

Now, starting with " Grow a Garden ", TradeKitsune has expanded to include popular titles such as " Blox Fruits ", " Escape Tsunami For Brainrots ", and"Steal a Brainrot".

About TradeKitsune

TradeKitsune is a one-stop trading service platform for Roblox games created by fans. It operates independently and is not affiliated with Roblox Corporation or any game developers. The platform originated from a group of like-minded players who are dedicated to creating a more reliable trading environment for players.

The core functions of the platform include: trade order matching, real-time value calculator, an item wiki database and original content. Currently, it supports multiple popular games such as "Grow a Garden", "Blox Fruits", "Steal a Brainrot", "ETFB", etc., and is continuously expanding with new releases. TradeKitsune stated that it will always stand by the players and support and improve trading ecosystems around Roblox games.





All-in-One Trades, Wikis, and Guides for Roblox Players

TradeKitsune believes that a healthy trading ecosystem shouldn’t depend on chance. Therefore, the platform has developed an integrated suite of tools covering the entire trading process, designed to bring greater trust to every transaction:

Dedicated value calculator

The platform has equipped a dedicated value calculator for each game. Powered by real-time market data and internal pricing models, it provides precise Trade Value references for rare items. At the same time, the Tier List function helps players understand the relative value and rarity of items, allowing users to accurately assess before trading and avoiding losses.

Streamlined Trading Experience

TradeKitsune enables users to create and publish trading orders, clearly listing the items they are willing to offer and exchange. Listings are visible to a large community of active traders. This removes the need to rely on random in-game encounters and connects users to a much larger pool of interested traders, increasing the chances of finding the desired items or buyers. Once a match is successful, both parties can communicate directly and then proceed to complete the transaction in the game.

Transparent Market Insights

The platform has established a comprehensive Wiki database for each game, covering information such as item sources, rarity, and historical value trends. In addition, the team continuously produces original guides, news, and instructions to help both novice and experienced players quickly understand and navigate the game’s economy and make more informed decisions.





Dedicated to Keeping Roblox’s Game Economy Fair and Healthy

TradeKitsune was built on a simple belief: a healthy trading ecosystem is the cornerstone for the long-term prosperity of the game.

When game developers focus on gameplay innovation, who will protect the trading rights of players in this new ecosystem?” The TradeKitsune team stated: "We believe this is precisely what we exist for. Games are not just for entertainment; they are spaces where players invest their time and create value; a healthy trading ecosystem is the true cornerstone for the long-term development of every excellent game.

When innovation outpaces structure, trading systems often lag behind. TradeKitsune steps in early to bring clarity, standards, and trust to emerging game economies. The aim is to bring order to chaotic early-stage game economies; to provide standards in the uncertain moments; and to provide reliable connections in an environment lacking trust.

From Grow a Garden to Blox Fruits, and to today's ETFB, TradeKitsune has remained focused on one mission: to become a trusted foundation behind innovative games. Every player transaction should be taken seriously; every player who invests time deserves fairness and transparency."

And this concept has already won wide recognition from the community. Data shows that the TradeKitsune platform now hosts over 200,000 active listings and has facilitated more than 200,000 completed trades, with numbers continuing to grow. On the independent review platform Trustpilot, TradeKitsune has received a high score of 4.8 out of 5, with the majority of users leaving five-star reviews, praising it for making Roblox trading "safe, efficient, and transparent".





Growing the Roblox Game World Together

TradeKitsune aims to be a pure bridge connecting players and creators. With this vision, the platform is now inviting collaboration from a wide range of content creators and Roblox game developers:

Partnering with Content Creators:

Welcome creators of original guides and videos to join and co-create high-quality news and guide content, helping players improve and progress faster.

Collaborating with Game Developers:

TradeKitsune is actively seeking to collaborate with emerging games. As soon as a game introduces trading, it will simultaneously provide value standards, trading tools and community knowledge, helping ensure a stable and healthy trading ecosystem from day one.

Media Contact

Contact Name：Vanessa

Email: support@tradekitsune.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Trade-Kitsune

X (Twitter): https://x.com/tradekitsune

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