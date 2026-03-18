Toll Brothers Opens New Collections and Model Homes at Santa Rita Ranch in Liberty Hill, Texas

LIBERTY HILL, Texas, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, is now offering three new home collections within the Eldorado village of the award-winning Santa Rita Ranch master-planned community near Austin, Texas. Additionally, three stunning new model homes are now open for tours at 131 Modello Way, 132 Modello Way, and 136 Modello Way in Liberty Hill.





The three new collections at Santa Rita Ranch – Eldorado provide a variety of luxury home designs with thoughtful layouts, exquisite architectural styles, and personalization options. Homes in the Maravilla, Sierra, and Tesoro collections range from approximately 2,248 to over 4,700 square feet, with 3 to 6 bedrooms, 2.5 to 6.5 bathrooms, and 2- to 3-car garages. The homes are situated on 50-, 60-, and 70-foot-wide home sites offering some of the most scenic and desirable Hill Country views within Santa Rita Ranch. Pricing in the Eldorado village starts from the low $500,000s, providing an exceptional value for luxury living in Liberty Hill.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





"Santa Rita Ranch continues to be one of the most sought-after master-planned communities in the area, and these new collections and model homes exemplify the luxury and lifestyle Toll Brothers is known for," said Brandon Cooper, Division President of Toll Brothers in Austin. "We are thrilled to offer home shoppers the opportunity to explore these new designs and experience the exceptional amenities and lifestyle this award-winning community has to offer."

Santa Rita Ranch is renowned for its resort-style amenities and vibrant lifestyle. Residents enjoy access to six resort-style pools, splash pads, water slides, a fitness and wellness center, parks, trails, and a full-time "Director of Fun" who organizes engaging activities and events. The community is located within the highly rated Liberty Hill Independent School District, making it an ideal choice for families. Conveniently situated near Highway 29 and Ronald Regan Boulevard, Santa Rita Ranch offers easy access to employment centers, shopping, dining, and recreation in the greater Austin area.

For more information about Toll Brothers homes in the Santa Rita Ranch master plan, visit TollBrothersatSantaRitaRanch.com or call 833-405-8655 .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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