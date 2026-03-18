COMPLETION OF SOCIETE GENERALE’S EUR 1,462 MILLION SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME FOR CANCELLATION PURPOSE

Regulated Information

Paris, 18 March 2026

Societe Generale announces the completion of its EUR 1,462 million share buy-back programme for cancellation purpose announced on 6 February 2026 related to the ordinary distribution for the 2025 fiscal year.

Hence, Societe Generale has repurchased 20,964,286 shares which will later be cancelled.

The purchases performed* from 16 to 18 March 2026 are described below.

Press contacts:

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com

Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com

* The purchases have been performed based on the description of the share buy-back programme published on 21 November 2025 relating to the 19th resolution of the Combined general meeting of shareholders of 20 May 2025.

Purchases performed by Societe Generale during the period

Issuer name: Societe Generale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809

Period : From 16 to 18 March 2026

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares (€) Market (MIC code) SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 16-Mar-26 FR0000130809 626,470 65.0216 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 16-Mar-26 FR0000130809 314,137 64.9573 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 16-Mar-26 FR0000130809 40,452 64.9279 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 16-Mar-26 FR0000130809 48,941 64.9112 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 17-Mar-26 FR0000130809 513,132 65.8168 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 17-Mar-26 FR0000130809 190,378 65.8794 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 17-Mar-26 FR0000130809 20,312 65.6967 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 17-Mar-26 FR0000130809 25,281 65.6553 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 18-Mar-26 FR0000130809 428,866 67.7679 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 18-Mar-26 FR0000130809 229,198 67.6645 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 18-Mar-26 FR0000130809 30,000 67.7016 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 18-Mar-26 FR0000130809 40,000 67.7009 AQEU TOTAL 2,507,167 66.0358

Societe Generale



Societe Generale is a top-tier European Bank with around 110,000 employees serving 27 million clients in 58 countries across the world. We have been supporting the development of our economies for over 160 years, providing our corporate, institutional, and individual clients with a wide array of value-added advisory and financial solutions. Our long-lasting and trusted relationships with the clients, our cutting-edge expertise, our unique innovation, our ESG capabilities and leading franchises are part of our DNA and serve our most essential objective - to deliver sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders.



The Group runs three complementary sets of businesses, embedding ESG offerings for all its clients:

French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance, with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank.

with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank. Global Banking and Investor Solutions, a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG.

a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG. Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, comprising well-established universal banks (in Czech Republic, Romania and several African countries), Ayvens (the new ALD I LeasePlan brand), a global player in sustainable mobility, as well as specialized financing activities.





Committed to building together with its clients a better and sustainable future, Societe Generale aims to be a leading partner in the environmental transition and sustainability overall. The Group is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

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