Dream Exchange Joins National Black Chamber of Commerce at Annual National Business Policy Conference to Advance Capital Market Modernization

CHICAGO, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a pivotal week in Washington, D.C., Dream Exchange announced its successful participation in the Annual National Business Policy Conference. The event, hosted by the National Black Chamber of Commerce (“NBCC”) in partnership with the National Alliance for Black Business (“NABB”), convened leaders for direct, high-level engagement with federal policymakers on bipartisan priorities essential to economic growth.

Dream Exchange was honored to join the delegation for highly fruitful conversations at the White House and the United States Senate. The meetings created a powerful bipartisan forum, bringing business leaders together with officials from the Trump Administration, Members of Congress from both parties and key congressional committee leaders.

Key Briefing Highlights:

Small Business Growth and Capital Formation: Participants explored the fact that Black Business Enterprises (“BBEs”) represent one of the mist underutilized engines of economic growth and how legislation like the Main Street Growth Act could be a legislative solution in that it authorizes venture exchanges as an important vehicle to provide small and midsize enterprises, essential in the minority communities, with vital access to public capital.

Participants explored the fact that Black Business Enterprises (“BBEs”) represent one of the mist underutilized engines of economic growth and how legislation like the Main Street Growth Act could be a legislative solution in that it authorizes venture exchanges as an important vehicle to provide small and midsize enterprises, essential in the minority communities, with vital access to public capital. Advancing Economic Policy: The delegation advanced critical discussions to expand international trade and market access; increase federal procurement opportunities; and support Made-in-America manufacturing.

The delegation advanced critical discussions to expand international trade and market access; increase federal procurement opportunities; and support Made-in-America manufacturing. Collaborative Solutions for All Communities: The briefing included dialogue focused on ensuring everyday American businesses have the financial resources necessary for localized job creation; national economic strength; and equal opportunity, securing a seat at the policy table with any administration dedicated to expanding opportunity.





The meetings centered on the critical economic priorities of the NBCC and the NABB, specifically expanding economic opportunity for BBEs. Dream Exchange proudly supports this targeted mission while advocating for legislation like the Main Street Growth Act as a tool to provide capital access for businesses across all American communities. Throughout the briefings, administration officials and congressional leaders expressed a strong shared interest in collaborative solutions that fuel job creation.

"Black-owned businesses are a vital engine of American economic growth and innovation," said Charles H. DeBow, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the NBCC. "This conference provides an essential platform for constructive dialogue with the Trump Administration and policymakers across both parties to ensure Black Business Enterprises secure the capital, procurement opportunities, and global markets they deserve."

The discussions highlighted the structural hurdles that growing businesses face when attempting to fulfill major government contracts or expand into international trade. Without an accessible avenue for early stage public offerings, capable companies are frequently forced into restrictive private funding models or high interest debt.

"We are honored to support the National Black Chamber of Commerce in its vital mission," said Dwain Kyles, representing Dream Exchange. "While our ultimate goal is to ensure that businesses from all communities have equal opportunity to access public capital, we recognize that structural financial hurdles are felt deeply by minority-owned enterprises. The bipartisan dialogue we experienced gives us great confidence that we can collaboratively modernize our financial system to serve the entire American economy."

"The momentum generated by the Annual National Business Policy Conference is a testament to the undeniable need for legislation like the Main Street Growth Act," said Joe Cecala, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dream Exchange. "Our nation thrives when businesses of all sizes and from all backgrounds have the ability to access capital efficiently and safely. The fruitful dialogue we experienced confirms that there is broad recognition of this issue. We look forward to continuing our supportive role alongside the National Black Chamber of Commerce to make venture exchanges a reality for the twenty first century."

About the National Black Chamber of Commerce Founded in 1993 by Harry C. Alford and Kaye Alford, the National Black Chamber of Commerce is the first federation of Black chambers of commerce in the nation, advocating for policies that strengthen entrepreneurship, expand economic opportunity, and enhance global competitiveness for Black Business Enterprises.

About the National Alliance for Black Business Established in 2022 by the National Business League, the National Black Chamber of Commerce and the World Conference of Mayors, the National Alliance for Black Business is the first coalition of Black business organizations in the nation, advancing economic opportunity, policy engagement, and strategic partnerships for Black Business Enterprises.

About Dream Exchange

Dream Exchange will be re-filing its Form 1 application with the Securities and Exchange Commission, seeking registration as a national securities exchange and authority to be a marketplace that facilitates the trading of securities in the national market system. While it builds its registered stock exchange and develops the necessary infrastructure, it will also focus on providing an “on-ramp” for small to mid-sized companies (where minority entrepreneurs heavily populate the small business sector in the US) to access the public markets once legislation like the Main Street Growth Act is enacted into law and venture exchanges are created. Learn more at www.dreamex.com .

Media Contact

Robert Todd, PR Manager, Dream Exchange

773-914-1182

rtodd@dreamex.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8c12dbb-1b90-432c-af9e-0588a1fa6a29