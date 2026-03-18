Optimum selected as Japanese brewer Asahi’s training partner for SAP S/4HANA transformation initiative

London, UK, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimum has been selected by Asahi Europe & International (AEI) as its ERP training partner for its major SAP S/4HANA transformation programme, Project Odyssey. The initiative will support AEI’s move from SAP ECC 6 to SAP S/4HANA, providing a standardised regional template for core business processes across Europe.

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Project Odyssey will span ten countries, including the UK, Czechia, Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Germany, Italy, Hungary and the Netherlands, with the planned goal of bringing SAP S/4HANA live across all core modules by 2028.

The programme will be delivered in waves, with wave 1 covering AEI’s hub functions and markets including Czechia, Slovakia, Germany, Poland and Romania.

Optimum will lead the design and global delivery of a comprehensive ERP training programme to support user readiness, adoption and long-term success. Working in close partnership with Asahi’s in-house change and training teams, the ERP training consultancy will start with a detailed training needs analysis to understand audiences, roles and local requirements, and to shape learning plans that reflect both operational priorities and cultural differences across markets.

Training will be delivered through a blended learning approach, combining customised learning materials, interactive workshops, virtual and classroom-based sessions, and engaging eLearning.

The programme will support super users and end users, including elements designed to strengthen internal capability, helping AEI develop the confidence and skills to sustain learning beyond the initial implementation.

Optimum will also support the creation of a multilingual knowledge base and provide post-training support to help embed learning and maintain momentum after key milestones.

“We are delighted to have been chosen by Asahi as their S/4HANA ERP training partner for this major transformation,” said Joanne Harrison, Sales Director at Optimum.

“We pride ourselves on collaborating closely with customers and sharing our passion for ERP adoption and long-term success. Supporting such a renowned global brand through this journey is a privilege, and we look forward to equipping Asahi’s teams with the skills and confidence to fully realise the benefits of S/4HANA.”

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