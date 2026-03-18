ODD CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Oddity Tech (ODD) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on May 11, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Oddity To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Oddity between February 26, 2025 and February 24, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

[You may also click here for additional information]

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Oddity Tech Ltd. (“Oddity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ODD) and reminds investors of the May 11, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (i) due to an algorithm change by Oddity’s largest advertising partner, Oddity’s advertisements were being diverted to lower quality auctions at abnormally high costs; (ii) the foregoing significantly increased Oddity’s customer acquisition costs, thereby negatively impacting Oddity’s business and financial prospects; (iii) accordingly, Defendants overstated the overall strength, stability, and sustainability of Oddity’s digital operating model and/or market position; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On February 25, 2026, Oddity reported its full year 2025 financial results, disclosing that Oddity "experienced a dislocation in our account with our largest advertising partner that we believe was driven by algorithm changes which diverted us to lower quality auctions at abnormally high costs. This is resulting in significant increases in new user acquisition costs that are not correlated with the market or our historical experience."

On this news, the price of Oddity stock fell more than 49%.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Oddity’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Oddity Tech class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/ODD or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, on X, or on Facebook.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f60c456-51b6-4096-a862-d5d3beda6cc5