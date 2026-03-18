Ethisphere Names nVent One of the 2026 World’s Most Ethical Companies® for the Third Consecutive Year

LONDON, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced it has been recognized as one of the 2026 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere , a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. This is the third consecutive year nVent has been recognized, reflecting the company’s long-standing focus on responsible business practices and a culture grounded in Absolute Integrity.



“Earning this distinction for a third consecutive year reinforces how deeply our Win Right Values, including integrity, are central to how we operate,” said Beth Wozniak, nVent chair and CEO. “We demonstrate integrity in our interactions with our customers, suppliers, partners and how we show up for each other. I am incredibly proud our employees live our values every day.”

The World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, which requires companies to provide 240+ documented proof points on practices that support robust ethics and compliance, including: corporate governance; program structure & resourcing; written standards; training, awareness, & communication; risk assessment & auditing; investigations, enforcement, discipline & incentives; measurement of ethical culture; third-party risk management, and environmental & social impact.

That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by a panel of experts who evaluate the group of applicants each year.

This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify best-in-class ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

“Congratulations to nVent for achieving recognition as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies®. As we mark the 20th class of honorees, this group continues to raise the bar for business integrity by embedding ethics into everyday decision-making and long-term strategy. Companies with strong ethics, compliance, and governance programs are built for better long-term performance,” said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere’s chief strategy officer and executive chair.

This recognition adds to nVent’s recent sustainability-related awards and recognitions. nVent received a gold medal from EcoVadis for its company-wide sustainability efforts, recognition as one of Newsweek's World's Greenest Companies 2025, and secured placement on the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production™ List.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high-performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world’s most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of systems protection and electrical connections solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis.

Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, SCHROFF and TRACHTE. Learn more at www.nvent.com.

Investor Contact

Tony Riter

Vice President, Investor Relations

nVent

763.204.7750

Tony.Riter@nVent.com