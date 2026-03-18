MetalBear Expands into Australia to Support Growing Enterprise Adoption of mirrord 

SYDNEY, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetalBear , creator of the popular open source Kubernetes development solution mirrord , today announced its expansion into Australia, establishing a local presence in Melbourne and Sydney as enterprise adoption accelerates across the region. A growing number of Australian enterprises are adopting mirrord within their Kubernetes development workflows, underscoring increasing demand among large-scale organizations operating complex distributed systems.

The expansion includes new team members across both cities, along with the appointment of Francis Wilson-Roberts as APAC Lead, who will lead MetalBear’s regional growth and community engagement efforts from Melbourne and Sydney. The company also announced Dan Baker as APAC GTM Lead and APAC Solutions Engineering Lead, further strengthening its go-to-market and technical leadership in the region.

MetalBear also expanded its executive participation in key engineering community events, including Programmable Sydney and Programmable Melbourne , reflecting a long-term commitment to Australia’s cloud-native ecosystem.

“Expanding into Australia marks an important step in mirrord’s global growth,” said Aviram Hassan, CEO and co-founder of MetalBear. “We’re seeing enterprise Kubernetes adoption reach a new level of maturity, and development teams need better ways to validate changes in complex distributed systems. Establishing a local presence allows us to partner more closely with Australian organizations and invest directly in the region’s cloud-native ecosystem.”

Strengthening Cloud-Native Development Across APAC

As Kubernetes adoption continues to scale across financial services, fintech, and enterprise organizations, integration and validation in distributed systems remain persistent bottlenecks. By establishing an on-the-ground presence in Melbourne and Sydney, MetalBear is building sustained local relationships with enterprise customers and developer communities across Australia.

As Australian organizations expand Kubernetes-based architectures, mirrord is positioned to help teams streamline development workflows, reduce integration risk, and ship cloud-native software with greater speed and confidence.

“Australian engineering teams are operating highly distributed, production-critical Kubernetes environments,” said Wilson-Roberts. “mirrord enables developers to test changes directly against real services without the delays of traditional deployment cycles. That’s a meaningful shift in how enterprises approach cloud-native development.”

About MetalBear

MetalBear is the creator of mirrord, an open source development solution that eliminates bottlenecks in cloud-native development by enabling local code to run in production-like conditions instantly. Founded by cybersecurity experts Aviram Hassan (CEO) and Eyal Bukchin (CTO), the company helps developers ship faster, more reliable software. With 35 employees across 14 countries, MetalBear serves thousands of developers at Fortune 100 enterprises and leading technology companies. mirrord is available as both an open source project and an enterprise solution that allows large teams to effectively share a single cloud development environment. Learn more at metalbear.com .