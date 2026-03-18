BandM8 Debuts Its Music-to-Music AI Platform at NVIDIA GTC 2026

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday at NVIDIA GTC , BandM8 unveiled its web-based, music-to-music AI creative platform, introducing a radically new approach to AI in music: a real‑time creation agent that turns one musician into a full band. Built on ethically sourced datasets-never scraped artist recordings. BandM8 generates fully editable, MIDI‑first musical parts designed for instant creativity, all of which can be shaped directly in the browser or exported seamlessly into any digital audio workstation (DAW) for more advanced production.

BandM8’s AI model was trained on A100 Tensor Core GPU and deployed for inference on NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition . BandM8 uses TensorRT as its inference backend and employs PyTorch with NVIDIA CUDA for model training. NVIDIA Nemotron open model family communicates with BandM8 models through the Model Communication Protocol (MCP). BandM8’s proprietary low-latency engine, in combination with Nemotron, enables real-time conversational music generation that feels less like prompting software and more like collaborating with a BandM8 bandmate.

“BandM8 is music with AI, not AI with music,” said Bob Pfeifer, Co-Founder and CEO of BandM8. “We built BandM8 as a creativity tool assistant to help anyone be able to make music. You open the web app, play or upload music, and the system responds musically. No need to be a recording engineer. No waiting. No technical roadblocks. Just music.”

BandM8 is powered by Nemotron, NVIDIA’s open language model built for partners creating domain‑specific AI. Nemotron acts as the conversational front end much like talking with your band before you play, while NVIDIA accelerated computing (for both training and inference) delivers the real‑time responsiveness essential for live, creative interaction.

“AI is an incredible tool for creativity and it’s critical that we see technologies like BandM8 that are built to encourage creativity and collaboration, while respecting creators and the music-making process,” said Richard Kerris, VP and GM Media and Entertainment at NVIDIA. “By leveraging the NVIDIA AI stack, from accelerated computing to AI models like Nemotron, BandM8 can deliver responsive, real-time experiences that help musicians explore ideas faster and realize their creative goals.”

Built by leaders across music and gaming, BandM8 lets musicians and music lovers create at the speed of inspiration. Its intelligent MIDI accompaniment turns spontaneous ideas into polished tracks instantly - no engineering skills required.

Unlike text‑prompt music tools, BandM8 keeps creators in control. You shape the arrangement, instrumentation, and feel through natural musical interaction, and you retain full ownership of everything you make.

“This isn’t about replacing artists — it’s about amplifying them,” said Vernon Reid, GRAMMY-winning artist, songwriter & guitarist (Living Colour). “When technology listens and responds musically, it becomes a collaborator.”

What Makes BandM8 Different:

Music-to-Music, Not Text-to-Music

You control the outcome because you control the input.

You control the outcome because you control the input. Conversational Musical Control

Direct your music using natural musical language. No technical engineering required. Each generation can evolve — just like a real session.

Direct your music using natural musical language. No technical engineering required. Each generation can evolve — just like a real session. MIDI-First by Design

Every track is fully editable, flexible, and ready for any DAW workflow. Parse notes. Change instruments. Rework arrangements. Produce further — or don’t. The choice is yours.

Every track is fully editable, flexible, and ready for any DAW workflow. Parse notes. Change instruments. Rework arrangements. Produce further — or don’t. The choice is yours. From Idea to Finished Track — Instantly completed mixed audio track ready to play and share , fully editable, multi-track MIDI files. Seamless integration into professional workflows . A creative learning environment for musicians at any level

Instantly completed mixed audio track ready to play and share fully editable, multi-track MIDI files. Seamless integration into professional workflows A creative learning environment for musicians at any level Energy-Efficient AI Architecture

BandM8 runs as a low-energy, environmentally mindful AI MCP powered by Nemotron — proving advanced AI and sustainability can coexist.

BandM8 runs as a low-energy, environmentally mindful AI MCP powered by Nemotron — proving advanced AI and sustainability can coexist. The Stack

BandM8’s AI model was trained on NVIDIA Ampere GPUs and deployed for inference on RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition. BandM8 uses TensorRT as its inference backend and employs PyTorch with NVIDIA CUDA for model training. The Nemotron model family communicates with BandM8 models via the Model Communication Protocol (MCP).

At NVIDIA GTC — the global stage for accelerated computing and AI — BandM8 is demonstrating how advanced infrastructure can unlock human creativity rather than automate it away.

This is not automation.

This is augmentation.

About BandM8

BandM8 is an intelligent music creation platform that turns one musician into a full band — in real time. It listens to a single instrument and instantly builds a dynamic, multi-track accompaniment that responds to a player’s feel, ideas, and direction — while keeping the artist’s original work fully their own. Built to empower, not replace, musicians, BandM8 helps creators write faster, arrange smarter, and perform with greater confidence. Led by veterans from the music, technology, and gaming industries, BandM8 is the creative music-to-music co-pilot for the next generation of artists, producers, and partners.

Contact:

Bolte Media for BandM8

Hanna Bolte: Hanna@bandm8.com ; hanna@boltemedia.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b3b0655-1b94-4e44-8f04-01c213c8f45d