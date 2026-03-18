Crypto News: Pepeto Stage Nears Sell Out in 15 Hours While XRP Price Prediction Targets $10 and Dogecoin Whales Accumulate

Dubai, UAE, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto's current presale stage opened 15 hours ago and it is already sold out. The team confirmed a new senior figure from Binance has joined the build, and the response from whale wallets was immediate. Large entries started flowing in within hours because investors with serious capital understand what it means when someone with Binance exchange experience commits to a presale. That move added to what was already the fastest growing presale of the cycle, often called the next dogecoin, and it landed during a week where the XRP outlook is giving the broader market every reason to feel bullish about what comes next, despite today’s correction.

Pepeto Whale Demand Accelerates While the XRP Price Prediction and Crypto News Confirm the Market Direction

This cycle next dogecoin Pepeto's stage nearing sell out in 15 hours while the rest of the market processes a correction is the clearest sign of where serious capital is positioning. The whales entering this presale now see two Binance connected figures inside the same project, and that combination at presale entry is the kind of signal that triggers institutional size commitments.

The XRP recovery explains why the timing matters. XRP at $1.40 is holding support tested only three times in the past decade, ETF inflows crossed $1.24 billion with Goldman Sachs among the holders according to 24/7 Wall Street, and the crypto news this week confirms the correction is a pause inside a larger move up. Standard Chartered's Geoffrey Kendrick set the xrp price prediction at $2.80 for 2026, while the broader consensus from 21Shares and CoinCodex clusters between $3 and $5 by year end according to Forbes.

The reason whales are adding Pepeto on top of those XRP positions is straightforward. The xrp price prediction reaching $5 delivers a 3.5x, and $10 requires a $609 billion market cap that every analyst places in 2029 to 2030. Those are real returns over a long timeline. But the crypto news cycle has shown in every bull run that the investors who capture the largest gains are the ones who add an early exchange project with a confirmed listing alongside their large cap holds. That is what the whales inside Pepeto are doing, and the stage selling out in 15 hours proves how fast the capital is moving.

Pepeto Carries the Dogecoin Energy That Built Strong

A well constructed portfolio always carries a high volatility play, and for this year, Pepeto appears to be a must choice for any crypto investors. On the other hand, the connection between Pepeto and Dogecoin is the second reason whale wallets are entering at this speed. The viral attention around Pepeto is following the same trajectory that made early DOGE holders wealthy. DOGE captured the crypto news cycle in 2021 and went from $0.007 to $90 billion market cap, and early positions multiplied more than 10,000%, because attention created demand faster than anything the market had seen. Elon Musk was the force behind that move, and the investors who acted on the early signals before public confirmation collected returns that people still reference as the benchmark for what early positioning delivers.

The Elon Musk connections growing around Pepeto across every community are following that pattern. The whale data supports it, and the new Binance team addition gives institutional credibility on top of the viral demand. Pepeto's exchange runs a composable settlement protocol with zero fee execution and AI contract verification across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, giving every trade after launch a revenue path back to presale holders. SolidProof verified the safety and legitimacy of the smart contracts. Dogecoin made fortunes with zero infrastructure. Pepeto carries that same energy with an exchange designed to keep demand growing after the listing, which is why the xrp price prediction timeline of years feels slow to the whales who see what this project delivers in weeks.

Conclusion

The xrp price prediction is bullish and today's correction is a buying opportunity for XRP holders. The market outlook confirms everything is heading up. But the wallets building the most aggressive portfolios of this cycle are the ones securing presale positions in Pepeto right now, because a stage selling out in 15 hours with two Binance team members inside and DOGE level demand building around it is the kind of setup that produces the returns crypto is famous for.

The Pepeto official website is where those wallets are entering the next dogecoin of the cycle, and the xrp price prediction will still be working toward $5 long after Pepeto's listing opens a new chapter for every early holder.

CLICK TO VISIT PEPETO OFFICIAL WEBSITE





FAQs

What is the xrp price prediction for 2026?

Standard Chartered targets $2.80 while the broader consensus from 21Shares and CoinCodex places the xrp price prediction between $3 and $5 by year end. Reaching $10 requires a $609 billion market cap that analysts place in the 2029 to 2030 cycle.

Why is Pepeto's stage selling out in 15 hours?

Pepeto's stage is nearing sell out after a new Binance team member joined, accelerating whale entries as Dogecoin level attention and Elon Musk connections grow ahead of the listing according to crypto news data.







