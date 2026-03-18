Toll Brothers Announces New 55+ Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Mount Pleasant, New York

MOUNT PLEASANT, N.Y., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, announced a new 55+ active-adult community, Regency at Kensico Ridge, is coming soon to Westchester County, New York. This low-maintenance community will feature beautifully designed carriage-style townhomes and exclusive resort-style amenities. Site work is underway at Lozza Drive and Columbus Ave. in Mount Pleasant, and the community is anticipated to open for sale later this spring.





Home shoppers will select from carriage-style townhome designs with modern, open floor plans that include first-floor primary bedroom suites, full basements with the option to finish, and stunning outdoor living. Homes will feature 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 bathrooms, and 1- to 2-car garages. Pricing is expected to start from $1 million.

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Regency at Kensico Ridge offers residents an exceptional lifestyle with exclusive amenities including a 3,200-square-foot clubhouse, outdoor heated pool, fitness center, pickleball courts, bocce courts, pavilion, and more. The low-maintenance lifestyle provides the convenience of landscaping, irrigation, and snow removal from driveways up to front doors, all included in homeowners’ association fees.

The community is conveniently located near major commuter routes and offers easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment in nearby Armonk, White Plains, and Thornwood. Residents will also enjoy nearby recreational opportunities such as Kensico Dam Plaza, Rockefeller State Park Preserve, Rye Lake, and Knollwood Country Club.





"We are excited to introduce Regency at Kensico Ridge, a community that combines everything Toll Brothers is known for in its Regency luxury active-adult communities, including incredible home designs, premier amenities, and an ideal location," said Jack Lannamann, Division President of Toll Brothers in New York. "This community is designed for home shoppers seeking an exceptional low-maintenance resort-style lifestyle in Westchester County."

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Regency at Kensico Ridge, call (866) 329-2001 or visit TollBrothers.com/NY.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)