St. Petersburg, FL, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature's Formulas, the company associated with Boostaro, has released an informational report outlining how its product is described, the ingredient research referenced in its materials, and a notice regarding authorized purchasing channels.

This article contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This article does not constitute medical, health, or dietary advice. All product details described below are stated as presented by the company and should be verified directly on the official website before any purchasing decision.

In this context, the phrase "urgent warning" refers to the company's guidance on product authenticity and approved sales channels, not a safety alert, recall, or regulatory action.

Recent demographic data has also contributed to broader public discussion around declining birth rates in the United States, with researchers continuing to examine a wide range of contributing factors including economic conditions, lifestyle variables, and overall health trends. These population-level patterns reflect complex, multifactorial issues and are not attributable to any single product, ingredient, or intervention.

Within this broader environment, some consumers explore general wellness and nutrition categories related to men's health and circulatory function, often reviewing publicly available information before making decisions.

In this report, "claims evaluated" refers to how the company presents its product and the publicly available research it cites. It does not indicate independent clinical validation of the finished formula. This report is based on information released by the company and its publicly available materials.

What Is Boostaro and Why Are People Searching for It

Boostaro has maintained a consistent online presence over the past year, particularly among men over 40 who are researching categories related to blood flow, energy, and daily vitality. The product appears frequently across online wellness discussions, informational articles, and social media conversations within these categories.

According to the company's official website, Boostaro is a dietary supplement containing seven ingredients: L-Citrulline, Maritime Pine Bark Extract (Pinus Pinaster), Vitamin C, L-Lysine, Magnesium, Vitamin K2, and Nattokinase. The company describes it as a plant-based capsule formulated to support circulatory function and male wellness. It is sold as a once-daily supplement and does not contain prescription-grade compounds or synthetic stimulants.

Per the official website, Boostaro is manufactured in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility. Published product materials describe each batch as undergoing quality testing for purity and potency. Nature's Formulas distributes the product, with purchases processed through Digistore24 Inc. as the authorized online retailer.

This is a dietary supplement, not a medication. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Current product details, pricing, and terms can be confirmed by View the current Boostaro offer (official Boostaro page).

Individual results vary. Dietary supplements are not substitutes for balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, or professional medical guidance. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before starting any new supplement.

What the Manufacturer's "Urgent Warning" Refers To

The company's published materials indicate that the warning relates to purchasing channels rather than product safety or regulatory concerns.

According to the official Boostaro website, the company states that the supplement is available exclusively through its own sales page. The company warns that third-party marketplace listings — including those that may appear on platforms such as Amazon or eBay — are not authorized and may not contain the genuine formula.

Additionally, the official website states that the 60-day money-back guarantee applies only to purchases made through the official website, with returns and refunds processed through Digistore24. According to the published policy, purchases made through unauthorized sellers may not be eligible for a refund.

This type of authorized-seller notice is common across direct-to-consumer supplement brands. It does not indicate a safety concern or regulatory issue. It is a purchasing channel advisory intended to clarify how the manufacturer presents product access and guarantee eligibility.

How the Company Describes Boostaro and What Research It References

The company's published materials include references to scientific research that provide context for how the product is positioned.

The official Boostaro website presents a product-positioning narrative centered on circulatory function and ingredient research referenced in company materials. The company's marketing materials reference the published research of two Nobel Prize-winning scientists as foundational to the product's formulation philosophy.

Dr. Louis Ignarro received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1998 for his discoveries concerning nitric oxide as a signaling molecule in the cardiovascular system. His research demonstrated that nitric oxide plays a central role in blood vessel dilation and circulatory function. This is well-established, peer-reviewed science published across major cardiovascular journals.

Dr. Linus Pauling, a two-time Nobel laureate, published research on the relationship between Vitamin C, L-Lysine, and cardiovascular health. His work proposed that adequate intake of these compounds could support arterial integrity. This research has been discussed extensively in nutritional science literature.

Both scientists conducted legitimate, published research that is part of the broader scientific record. The compounds they studied — L-Citrulline (via nitric oxide pathways), Vitamin C, and L-Lysine — are listed as ingredients in the Boostaro formula.

The following distinction is relevant for consumers conducting their own research:

The studies referenced on the company's website examined individual compounds at specific dosages under controlled research conditions. They did not evaluate Boostaro as a finished multi-ingredient supplement.

The company's sales page also describes a study involving Pine Bark Extract combined with an amino acid, citing a high percentage of participants experiencing improvement. Published peer-reviewed research on Pycnogenol (pine bark extract) combined with L-arginine does exist. However, those studies tested specific branded extracts at disclosed dosages — not the Boostaro formula specifically.

This distinction applies broadly across the supplement industry, not only to Boostaro. When a company references published research, consumers may wish to determine whether that research was conducted on the individual ingredient or on the finished product being considered. In this case, the company references ingredient-level findings. No published clinical trial appears to have evaluated Boostaro as a finished proprietary formula.

This distinction reflects the difference between ingredient-level research and finished-product clinical evaluation. The evidence landscape, as it currently stands, consists of published ingredient-level research rather than product-level clinical validation. Understanding this distinction may help consumers set expectations based on what has been demonstrated in published literature.

What Is Inside the Formula

According to the company's product information, each Boostaro capsule contains the following seven ingredients. Below is a summary of what peer-reviewed literature has examined for each compound individually. These studies evaluated these compounds as standalone ingredients, not as part of Boostaro's specific combination.

L-Citrulline — An amino acid that converts to L-arginine in the body and functions as a nitric oxide precursor. Peer-reviewed studies have examined L-Citrulline for its role in vasodilation and blood flow. Clinical evaluations have typically used dosages ranging from 1,500 mg to 3,000 mg per day for circulatory outcomes.

Maritime Pine Bark Extract (Pinus Pinaster) — A botanical extract rich in proanthocyanidins. Studies on the branded form Pycnogenol have examined this compound for antioxidant properties and circulatory support. Some clinical evaluations assessed pine bark extract alongside amino acids for male health outcomes at specific dosages.

Vitamin C — An essential nutrient involved in collagen synthesis, immune function, and vascular integrity. Dr. Pauling's published research proposed a connection between Vitamin C intake and arterial health. This nutrient is widely studied across nutritional science literature.

L-Lysine — An essential amino acid that Dr. Pauling's research examined alongside Vitamin C in the context of cardiovascular function. Published literature discusses its potential role in supporting healthy arterial tissue.

Magnesium — An essential mineral involved in hundreds of enzymatic reactions throughout the body. Scientific literature has associated magnesium deficiency with various cardiovascular and circulatory concerns. The relationship between magnesium status and vascular function is well-documented.

Vitamin K2 — A fat-soluble vitamin studied for its role in calcium metabolism and arterial health. The Rotterdam Study, a large-scale observational study, found an association between higher Vitamin K2 intake and reduced arterial stiffness among participants.

Nattokinase — A fibrinolytic enzyme derived from natto, a traditional Japanese fermented food. Peer-reviewed literature has examined nattokinase for its potential effects on healthy circulation and fibrin metabolism.

The exact dosage of each ingredient per capsule is not broken out individually on the product label. The company presents the formula as a proprietary combination. Consumers who want to compare specific dosages against published research ranges should contact the manufacturer directly for confirmation.

Consumer Considerations When Evaluating This Category

Consumers evaluating supplements in this category often consider factors such as ingredient transparency, alignment with published research, pricing structure, and refund policies.

Some individuals prioritize plant-based formulations consisting of amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and botanical extracts within general wellness and nutrition categories. Others may focus on whether individual ingredient dosages are disclosed, allowing for direct comparison with amounts used in published studies.

It is also common for consumers to review whether a product has been evaluated as a finished formulation in clinical trials or whether available evidence is limited to ingredient-level research. In the case of Boostaro, the company references published studies conducted on individual ingredients. No published clinical trial appears to have evaluated the finished product as a proprietary formula.

Individuals with existing health conditions or those taking prescription medications are generally advised to consult a qualified healthcare provider before considering any dietary supplement.

Additional factors that consumers in this category frequently evaluate include the clarity of published refund terms, whether purchases are processed through an authorized retailer, and whether the company provides accessible customer support channels.

Consumers who have reviewed these considerations and want to access the full product details can do so. Current product information is available on the official Boostaro page.

Pricing, Packages, and How Ordering Works

According to publicly available information provided by the company, pricing is presented as follows:

1 Bottle Package: According to the company, listed at $69 per bottle, plus shipping.

3 Bottle Package: According to the company, listed at $59 per bottle, with free shipping included.

6 Bottle Package: According to the company, listed at $49 per bottle, with free shipping included.

All purchases are described as one-time payments with no automatic subscriptions or rebilling, according to the official website. Multi-bottle packages include bonus digital materials described on the product page. All orders are processed through Digistore24 Inc. as the authorized retailer.

Pricing and availability can change without notice. Verify current terms by View the current Boostaro offer (official Boostaro page).

The 60-Day Refund Guarantee

According to the published refund policy, Boostaro purchases are covered by a 60-day money-back guarantee. Consumers who are unsatisfied within the first 60 days can request a full refund — including on empty bottles — by contacting the support team through Digistore24, per the stated terms.

Refund timelines depend on the buyer's payment method and financial institution. Processing may take several business days depending on the issuing bank's schedule. The company's terms indicate that the guarantee applies only to purchases made through the official website.

Consumers may wish to review the complete refund terms and retain all order confirmation details before purchasing.

Factors to Verify Before Making a Purchasing Decision

Consumers reviewing this category may consider the following factors before making a purchasing decision:

Confirm the purchase is through the official website. The manufacturer's notice about authorized purchasing channels is designed to protect product authenticity and refund eligibility. Confirming that the purchase is processed through Digistore24 helps ensure access to the published guarantee terms.

Understand the difference between ingredient research and product research. The company references published studies on individual compounds. Those studies were conducted under controlled conditions at specific dosages. They did not evaluate Boostaro's specific formula as a finished product. This is common across the supplement industry and is relevant when forming expectations.

Contact the manufacturer about individual ingredient dosages. The label does not break out exact amounts per ingredient. Consumers who want to compare against published study dosages may wish to contact the manufacturer directly for clarification.

Review the refund terms independently. Confirming the 60-day guarantee window, return process, and any conditions directly through the official page before completing a purchase is recommended.

Consult a healthcare provider. Individuals taking medications, managing a health condition, or addressing specific concerns are advised to speak with a qualified healthcare provider before starting any dietary supplement.

Complete product information, current pricing, and published terms are available on the current product details page (official Boostaro page).

Common Questions About Boostaro

What is Boostaro?

Boostaro is a dietary supplement sold by Nature's Formulas. According to the company, it contains seven ingredients — L-Citrulline, Maritime Pine Bark Extract, Vitamin C, L-Lysine, Magnesium, Vitamin K2, and Nattokinase — and is marketed as a daily capsule within the men's wellness and circulatory support category.

Is Boostaro FDA approved?

Boostaro is a dietary supplement. Under current federal regulations, dietary supplements do not require FDA approval before being sold. The FDA does not evaluate supplement efficacy claims before products reach the market. The company states the product is manufactured in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility, which relates to manufacturing standards rather than product approval or endorsement.

Does Boostaro contain prescription ingredients?

According to the product label and official website, Boostaro contains dietary supplement ingredients only — amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and botanical extracts. The product does not contain pharmaceutical compounds or prescription-grade substances.

What does the manufacturer's urgent warning mean?

The company's warning relates to product authenticity. The manufacturer states that Boostaro is available only through the official website, that third-party listings may not contain the genuine product, and that the 60-day refund guarantee applies exclusively to official purchases.

How long does the company suggest taking Boostaro?

According to the company's published materials, a daily usage period of at least 30 days is suggested, with some materials referencing 90 days or longer. These are the company's stated timeframes and do not represent guaranteed outcomes. Individual timelines depend on a wide range of personal health factors.

Where can Boostaro be purchased?

According to the company, Boostaro is available exclusively through the official product website. Purchases are processed through Digistore24 Inc. The company advises consumers to avoid third-party marketplace listings to help ensure product authenticity and refund eligibility.

Additional Publicly Available Context

Publicly available third-party reporting has discussed how Boostaro is positioned within the broader supplement category. These materials are independent of the company and are not part of the report issued by Nature's Formulas.

Consumers reviewing this category may encounter such reporting when conducting their own research. As with any third-party source, readers are encouraged to evaluate the original publication directly and consider how it aligns with information provided by the manufacturer. A 2026 report on Boostaro's product positioning and ingredient profile provides further context on how the company presents the formula. A separate overview of Boostaro's formulation and publicly referenced research covers additional buyer considerations and product background.

Contact Information

According to publicly available information, the following contact details are associated with Boostaro's authorized payment processor:

Payment Processor: Digistore24 Inc., 360 Central Avenue, Suite 800, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Customer Support Email: helpdesk@digistore24.com

Customer Support Phone: +1-800-356-7947

Self-Service Order Management: Consumers can locate and manage orders through Digistore24's customer account portal.

Complete product details, current pricing, and published terms are available by View the current Boostaro offer (official Boostaro page).

Disclaimers

FDA Health Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult a physician before starting any new supplement, especially when managing existing health conditions, taking medications, or during pregnancy or nursing.

Professional Medical Disclaimer: This article is educational and does not constitute medical advice. Boostaro is a dietary supplement, not a medication. Individuals currently taking medications, managing existing health conditions, or considering changes to their health regimen should consult a physician before starting Boostaro or any new supplement. Do not change, adjust, or discontinue any medications or prescribed treatments without a physician's guidance and approval.

Results May Vary: Individual results will vary based on factors including age, baseline health condition, lifestyle factors, consistency of use, genetic factors, current medications, and other individual variables. Results are not guaranteed and should not be interpreted as typical or guaranteed outcomes.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This compensation does not influence the accuracy, neutrality, or integrity of the information presented. All descriptions are based on publicly available information from the company's website and published research literature.

Pricing Disclaimer: All prices, discounts, and promotional offers mentioned were accurate at the time of publication (March 2026) but are subject to change without notice. Always verify current pricing and terms on the official Boostaro website before completing a purchase.

Publisher Responsibility Disclaimer: The publisher of this article has made every effort to ensure accuracy at the time of publication. The publisher does not accept responsibility for errors, omissions, or outcomes resulting from the use of the information provided. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with the manufacturer and their healthcare provider before making decisions.