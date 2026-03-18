Meet the 2026 USO Service Members of the Year

Arlington, VA, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The USO proudly revealed its 2026 USO Service Members of the Year, celebrating seven outstanding service members whose exceptional courage and dedication went beyond the call to duty. They will take center stage at this year’s annual USO Gala, on April 16 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

“The USO Service Members of the Year have shown remarkable commitment to protecting and serving others, often stepping in during critical moments for both fellow troops and civilians,” said USO CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michael Linnington. “These awards highlight the incredible people who serve in our nation’s military.”

Each branch’s honoree was nominated by their leadership command with the final selections made by a USO committee.

The 2026 USO Service Members of the Year are:

USO Soldier of the Year: Captain Emily Malcom

When Captain Emily Malcom's hometown of Kerrville, Texas, was ravaged by a catastrophic flash flood, she immediately took it upon herself to return and assist in rescue and recovery operations.

USO Marine of the Year: Lance Corporal Matthew Garcia

Lance Corporal Matthew Garcia saved a fellow Marine from drowning in rough surf conditions and strong rip currents.

USO Sailor of the Year: BUC Joseph Hawthorne

Chief Petty Officer Joseph Hawthorne led an underwater recovery mission in Lithuania to locate a sunken armored vehicle and its four missing crew members.

USO Airman of the Year: Staff Sergeant Theodore Dudley

Staff Sergeant Theodore Dudley saved 14 lives during an apartment building fire and identified the suspected arsonist.

USO Guardian of the Year: Master Sergeant David Gudgeon

Master Sergeant David Gudgeon is a Space Force Military Training Instructor whose decisive actions during two separate medical emergencies underscore his commitment to the safety and well-being of the service members under his care.

USO Coast Guardsman of the Year: Yeoman Second Class Cody Dmochowski

Petty Officer Second Class Cody Dmochowski, while off duty, saved the life of a motorcycle accident victim who was thrown into a heavily wooded area with a compound fracture and significant blood loss.

USO National Guardsman of the Year: Master Sergeant Jon Osterhout, Colorado National Guard

Master Sergeant Jon Osterhout’s leadership of an aircraft maintenance team while on deployment at an air base in Saudi Arabia was the cornerstone of an air campaign, orchestrating 14,500 maintenance actions that generated 2,500 combat sorties.

Learn more about the 2026 USO Service Members of the Year:

https://www.uso.org/stories/4093-meet-the-2026-uso-service-members-of-the-year

About the USO

The USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the well-being of the people serving in America's military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 250+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by donors, corporate partners, volunteers and staff. To learn more and support our critical mission around the globe, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

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