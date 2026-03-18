Denovo Unveils AI Launchpad to Democratize Entrepreneurship

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Denovo, an AI software company, today unveiled its startup launchpad designed to ideate, build, and operate businesses from the ground up—all within a single platform. By guiding founders from raw concepts to live operations, Denovo aims to make entrepreneurship faster, simpler, and more accessible.

Millions of aspiring founders struggle to turn ideas into real companies. Denovo addresses this by transforming early concepts into structured businesses and generating a complete startup build kit. The platform brings everything into one place, reducing the time, cost, and complexity of launching.

To support this process, Denovo guides entrepreneurs through three core phases:

Ideate & Evaluate

Founders brainstorm with the platform to refine their ideas. As concepts take shape, Denovo evaluates market viability, competition, and financial potential. This allows users to validate—or pivot—before committing significant time or resources.

Founders brainstorm with the platform to refine their ideas. As concepts take shape, Denovo evaluates market viability, competition, and financial potential. This allows users to validate—or pivot—before committing significant time or resources. Build

Following a positive evaluation, the platform moves into the build phase. It automatically generates a business plan, pitch deck, financial model, brand identity, promotional assets, and a functional web application. All components are interconnected. The result is a cohesive, end-to-end startup.

Following a positive evaluation, the platform moves into the build phase. It automatically generates a business plan, pitch deck, financial model, brand identity, promotional assets, and a functional web application. All components are interconnected. The result is a cohesive, end-to-end startup. Operate

When the startup is live, Denovo manages ongoing operations. Founders set goals and allocate budgets, while the platform executes across marketing, outreach, and internal workflows. With integrations across more than 1,000 applications—including Slack, Gmail, GitHub, Instagram, Reddit, and LinkedIn—the platform handles product development, content creation, social scheduling, outreach campaigns, and performance tracking.

Early adopters are already seeing the impact of this “business-in-a-box” approach.

“With AI replacing more and more human jobs, it is inevitable that more people will need to create their own future, and for the first time, starting a business is no longer a process—it’s a product,” said Saverio Pulizzi, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Denovo. “Denovo defines a new category of software that turns ideas into fully operational businesses in minutes, eliminating the gap between imagination and execution.”

In just a few weeks from launch, more than 1,500 founders have already built more than 2,000 startup projects on Denovo.

“What stood out to me most is how fast and accessible Denovo is,” said Lorenzo Graziani, an early user. “You don’t need to come from a tech or startup background. It took me 30 minutes to get my startup project launch-ready. It really lowers the barriers to building a business and gives users a more structured way to validate and build their ideas on a single platform.”

The company has also been selected as a strategic partner to the Global GreenChem Accelerator, a flagship initiative of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, executed by Yale University.

The platform is now available at denovo.dev, with plans starting at $25 per month. Additional packages are available to support autonomous operations.

Media Kit: https://www.denovo.dev/media-kit

About Denovo

Denovo is a New York-based AI software company building a platform for starting and running businesses. It combines persistent operational memory with integrations across more than 1,000 SaaS applications to automate evaluation, creation, and operations. Its mission is to make entrepreneurship accessible to anyone with an idea.



