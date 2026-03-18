Red Boost Claims Evaluated: The Male Performance Powder Under Investigation

Tallmadge, OH, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editor's Note: The phrase "under investigation" in the title refers to a company-issued informational report researching how Red Boost is presented in its own publicly available materials. It does not indicate any regulatory action, third-party audit, or legal proceeding.

This article is for informational purposes only. It is not medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting supplements. If a purchase is made through links in this article, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. All product details described below are stated as presented by the company and should be verified directly on the official website before any purchasing decision.

Red Boost has published a company-issued informational report prepared by the brand outlining how its powdered male performance formula is described across its official materials, including ingredient composition, smooth muscle positioning, dosage transparency, and product structure. Red Boost is a dietary supplement which the company markets for male sexual health support.

The report reflects how the product is described in company materials and does not present new clinical findings.

The product's marketing has generated strong consumer interest across wellness communities, supplement discussion forums, and men's health platforms — especially among men over 40 who feel their performance and vitality have declined despite real effort. According to the company, Red Boost is positioned as a natural approach to smooth muscle optimization and healthy blood flow. As consumer interest in the product has increased, the company's claims, ingredient disclosures, and published terms have received greater attention. Consumers may compare the company's smooth muscle positioning, ingredient dosages, and published terms against available research and official disclosures when evaluating the product.

Current product details, pricing, and terms can be confirmed by View the current Red Boost offer (official Red Boost page).

Individual results vary. Dietary supplements are not substitutes for balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, or professional medical guidance. Consumers should consult a qualified healthcare provider before starting any new supplement regimen.

What Is Red Boost

According to the company, Red Boost is a powdered dietary supplement marketed as a formula for supporting male sexual performance. The company describes it as a once-daily scoop mixed into a beverage, positioned as a natural approach rather than a pharmaceutical intervention. The company states the product is manufactured in the United States in an FDA-registered facility that follows Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) guidelines.

Each serving (approximately 4.13 g) contains Vitamin C (300 mg as ascorbic acid), a proprietary blend of fruit and beet root powders (1,500 mg), Horny Goat Weed Extract at 500 mg, L-Citrulline DL-Malate 1:1 at 500 mg, Maca Root Powder at 300 mg, Stinging Nettle Extract at 150 mg, Tongkat Ali Extract 100:1 at 100 mg, and a 9-strain probiotic blend at 100 mg. Orders are processed through ClickBank as the authorized retailer.

The company's central marketing claim is that Red Boost targets what it describes as oxidative stress around the smooth muscle — positioning this as the key mechanism behind age-related sexual performance decline in men. The company's report presents this positioning alongside references to published research for context.

How the Company Describes Smooth Muscle Function and What Published Research Shows

According to the company, Red Boost's primary marketing framework centers on smooth muscle function. The company describes smooth muscle as a series of muscular fibers on the pelvic floor that enable erections by trapping blood inside erectile tissue. The sales page states that oxidative stress attacks sexual hormones (androgens) inside the smooth muscle, and the company positions Red Boost as a solution targeting this specific mechanism.

The underlying biology referenced in these materials has elements that are directionally accurate. Smooth muscle tissue in the corpus cavernosum does play a documented role in erectile function — this is well-established in published urology research. Relaxation of smooth muscle allows blood to flow into erectile tissue, and contraction helps maintain tumescence. Oxidative stress has also been studied as a contributing factor to endothelial dysfunction and vascular-related sexual health concerns in men.

However, the company's specific positioning — describing oxidative stress as the singular key mechanism behind men's sexual performance issues — represents a simplified framework for what published medical literature describes as a multifactorial condition. Erectile function involves neurological signaling, hormonal balance, vascular health, psychological factors, and smooth muscle function working together. No single mechanism explains the full picture for all men.

The company's materials also describe this as a "newly discovered" mechanism. Oxidative stress and its effects on vascular and erectile function have been studied in published research for decades. The concept itself is well-documented — what the company has done is build a consumer-facing marketing framework around it.

Consumers searching terms such as "Red Boost smooth muscle," "does Red Boost work," "Red Boost legitimacy," or "Red Boost male performance evidence" should understand that the smooth muscle narrative is a marketing framework built around real biological concepts, framed in ways that emphasize novelty and specificity.

Red Boost Ingredient Profile: What the Label Discloses

The following reflects ingredient-level research referenced in the company's materials and in published scientific literature. It does not represent clinical validation of the finished Red Boost product.

Unlike many supplements in this category, the company does disclose individual ingredient dosages for its primary active compounds rather than concealing them entirely within a proprietary blend. The proprietary portion (1,500 mg) covers the fruit and beet root powder base. The six primary active ingredients are listed with individual amounts. This level of label transparency is worth noting.

Horny Goat Weed Extract (Icariin) — 500 mg: Icariin, the primary active compound in horny goat weed (Epimedium sagittatum), has been studied for potential effects on erectile function. Published research in the Journal of Sexual Medicine (Shindel et al., 2010) demonstrated that icariin exhibited PDE5-inhibiting properties and erectogenic effects in animal models. PDE5 inhibition is the same mechanism used by well-known pharmaceutical erectile dysfunction treatments. However, those findings were observed in rat models at controlled dosages, and human clinical trials examining icariin specifically for erectile function remain limited. The extract standardization and actual icariin content per serving are not specified on the Red Boost label.

L-Citrulline DL-Malate 1:1 — 500 mg: L-citrulline is an amino acid that the body converts to L-arginine, which supports nitric oxide production — a molecule critical for blood vessel relaxation and blood flow. A 2011 study published in Urology found that L-citrulline supplementation improved erection hardness scores in men with mild erectile dysfunction. However, that study used 1,500 mg of L-citrulline daily. Red Boost provides 500 mg of citrulline malate in a 1:1 ratio, meaning approximately 250 mg of actual L-citrulline per serving — roughly one-sixth of the dose used in that clinical study.

Maca Root Powder — 300 mg: Maca (Lepidium meyenii) has been studied for its effects on sexual desire. A 2002 study in Andrologia reported improvements in self-reported sexual desire in men taking 1,500 to 3,000 mg daily over 8 to 12 weeks. Red Boost provides 300 mg — between one-fifth and one-tenth of the range used in that published research.

Stinging Nettle Extract — 150 mg: Nettle root (Urtica dioica) has been studied primarily for prostate health support, particularly in the context of benign prostatic hyperplasia. A 2007 study in International Urology and Nephrology examined a combination of nettle and saw palmetto for lower urinary tract symptoms. Published research on nettle root specifically for sexual performance enhancement is limited.

Tongkat Ali Extract 100:1 — 100 mg: Tongkat Ali (Eurycoma longifolia) has published research examining its effects on male hormonal health. A 2012 study in Andrologia (Tambi et al.) reported improvements in testosterone levels and sexual well-being using a standardized water-soluble extract at 200 mg daily. Red Boost provides 100 mg — half the dose used in that study, though the 100:1 concentration ratio may affect comparability.

9-Strain Probiotic Blend — 100 mg: The inclusion of a probiotic blend in a male sexual performance supplement is uncommon. While gut health research has expanded considerably, published research directly connecting probiotic supplementation to male sexual function is limited. The colony forming unit (CFU) count is not disclosed on the label, making it difficult to assess the probiotic component's potential contribution.

This is ingredient-level research. Red Boost as a finished product has not been clinically studied in any published trial. These individual findings do not mean Red Boost replaces prescribed treatment for sexual health concerns.

Dosage Context: How Red Boost Compares to Published Research Ranges

The company-issued report further outlines how these ingredients are presented in relation to the product's overall positioning. One of the most useful steps consumers can take when evaluating any supplement is comparing the labeled dosages against amounts used in published studies. Here is that comparison for Red Boost's primary active ingredients based on the company's published label:

Horny Goat Weed at 500 mg falls within the general range used in some supplement research, though the specific icariin content per serving is not disclosed — and icariin concentration is what published studies actually measure. L-Citrulline at approximately 250 mg of effective citrulline (from 500 mg of citrulline malate 1:1) falls well below the 1,500 mg used in the most-cited human erectile function study. Maca at 300 mg falls well below the 1,500 to 3,000 mg range in published sexual desire research. Tongkat Ali at 100 mg is half the 200 mg dose in the most relevant published study, though extract ratios complicate direct comparison.

None of this means the product has no effect. It does mean that consumers comparing Red Boost's formula to the published research the company references will find that several key ingredients appear to be present at dosages below what those studies actually used. This difference may be relevant for consumers comparing labeled dosages to published research ranges.

Red Boost Pricing and Purchase Structure

According to the company's published website information at the time of writing, Red Boost is listed at the following price points: a single bottle (30-day supply) at $69 per bottle plus shipping, a 3-bottle package (90-day supply) at $59 per bottle plus shipping, and a 6-bottle package (180-day supply) at $39 per bottle with free U.S. shipping. The company describes all purchases as one-time payments with no auto-ship or monthly billing. Pricing and availability may change. Consumers can verify current terms by View the current Red Boost offer (official Red Boost page).

Red Boost Refund Policy and 180-Day Guarantee

According to the company's published policy, Red Boost orders are described as protected by a 180-day satisfaction guarantee. The policy states that consumers who are unsatisfied within 180 days of their order being shipped can request a refund by emailing the support team with "Refund Request" in the subject line. The published terms indicate that both empty and unopened bottles must be returned to the company's address in Tallmadge, Ohio, and that the consumer covers return shipping costs. After the return is processed, the company states that refunds are issued in full, typically appearing on statements within 5 to 10 business days.

Consumers should review the complete refund policy on the official website and retain all purchase confirmation details. Refund requests can also be initiated through ClickBank's self-service portal.

Consumer Considerations When Evaluating Supplements in This Category

Consumers evaluating supplements in this category often consider factors such as format preference, ingredient transparency, dosage alignment with published research, and whether a product has been studied as a finished formula.

Factors that may be relevant to the purchasing decision include: whether the powdered supplement format is preferable to capsules, whether individually disclosed active ingredient dosages — rather than a fully proprietary blend — matter for personal evaluation, and whether supplementation is being considered as one component of a broader approach that includes balanced nutrition, regular exercise, and professional medical guidance.

Factors that may warrant further consideration: Red Boost has not been studied as a complete formula in any published clinical trial. Several key ingredients are present at dosages below ranges used in the published studies most commonly cited for their effects. Individuals experiencing persistent erectile dysfunction should consult a healthcare provider, as this can be an early indicator of cardiovascular or hormonal conditions that require medical evaluation rather than supplementation.

Questions consumers may wish to consider before choosing any male performance supplement: Has the concern been discussed with a healthcare provider? Are expectations based on ingredient-level research or product-level clinical evidence? How do the labeled dosages compare to amounts used in published studies? Does the product's refund policy provide adequate time for evaluation? These considerations can help determine whether this product category is appropriate for an individual's situation.

What Published Clinical Evidence Exists for the Finished Product

For a dietary supplement to demonstrate effectiveness through clinical evidence, the standard generally includes a randomized, placebo-controlled trial using the finished product at its actual dosage. The study would need to disclose the exact formulation, specify duration of use, define measurable endpoints, and enroll a representative study population. Results would typically be published in a peer-reviewed journal.

As of this writing, no published clinical trial appears to have evaluated Red Boost as a finished proprietary formula. The research referenced in the company's materials pertains to individual ingredients tested in isolation, often at dosages that differ from what Red Boost provides per serving. Understanding this distinction can help consumers set realistic expectations based on the actual evidence landscape rather than how the company's materials frame it.

Consumer Questions About Red Boost

Is Red Boost FDA approved? Red Boost is a dietary supplement. Under current federal regulations, dietary supplements do not require FDA approval before being sold. The FDA does not evaluate supplement efficacy claims. The company states the product is manufactured in an FDA-registered facility following GMP guidelines, which relates to manufacturing standards rather than product approval.

What is the "smooth muscle" claim about? According to the company's materials, Red Boost positions oxidative stress around smooth muscle tissue as the primary mechanism behind male performance decline. While smooth muscle does play a documented role in erectile function per published research, the specific marketing framework built around it emphasizes novelty and specificity beyond what published literature describes. Multiple factors influence sexual health, and no single mechanism explains the full picture.

How does Red Boost compare to pharmaceutical options? Red Boost is a dietary supplement, not a medication. Pharmaceutical treatments for erectile dysfunction operate through well-studied mechanisms with extensive clinical trial evidence. Supplements and medications occupy different regulatory categories and evidence standards. This comparison should be discussed with a qualified healthcare provider.

Are the ingredient dosages in Red Boost meaningful? According to the label, several key ingredients appear at dosages below ranges used in published research studies. This does not mean the product cannot have any effect, but it does mean the research referenced in the company's materials was conducted at higher dosages than what Red Boost delivers per serving.

Is the 180-day guarantee legitimate? According to the company's published policy, the guarantee requires returning both empty and unopened bottles to the company's Ohio address within 180 days of the order being shipped. Return shipping is the consumer's responsibility. Refunds can also be initiated through ClickBank's self-service portal. Full guarantee terms are available by View the current Red Boost offer (official Red Boost page).

Summary of Key Considerations

According to the company's published materials, Red Boost is a dietary supplement that positions itself around the concept of smooth muscle optimization and oxidative stress reduction for male sexual performance. The product contains ingredients with published research at the individual compound level, particularly icariin from horny goat weed and L-citrulline. However, several key active ingredients are present at dosages below what was used in the published studies most commonly cited for their effects, and no published clinical trial has evaluated the finished product as formulated.

The company describes a 180-day refund guarantee, one-time purchase pricing, and states that the product is manufactured under GMP standards in an FDA-registered facility. The label provides individual dosages for its primary active compounds, which offers more transparency than many products in this category.

The company-issued report is intended to provide transparency into how Red Boost is positioned and described across its official materials.

Complete product details, current pricing, and published terms are available by View the current Red Boost offer (official Red Boost page).

Men experiencing persistent sexual health concerns should consult a qualified healthcare provider. Erectile dysfunction can be an early indicator of cardiovascular, hormonal, or neurological conditions that benefit from medical evaluation. Supplements are not substitutes for professional medical assessment.

Contact Information

According to the company's published website information:

Product: Red Boost

Website: myredboost.com

Product Email Support: support@myredboost.com

Returns Address: 285 Northeast Ave, Tallmadge, OH 44278, United States

Payment Processor: Click Sales Inc. (ClickBank), 1444 S. Entertainment Ave., Boise, ID 83709

Self-Service Billing Support: https://www.clkbank.com/

(US): +1 800-390-6035

(INT): +1 208-345-4245

Disclaimers

Content and Consumer Information Disclaimer: This is an informational report and does not constitute medical, health, dietary, financial, or legal advice. All product details, ingredient information, pricing, and policy terms described are stated as presented by the company on its publicly available website and product labeling. Readers are encouraged to verify all claims directly with the manufacturer and to consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any dietary supplement.

FDA Health Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult a physician before starting any new supplement, especially when managing existing health conditions, taking medications, or when pregnant or nursing.

Professional Medical Disclaimer: This content is educational and does not constitute medical advice. Red Boost is a dietary supplement, not a medication. Individuals currently taking medications, managing existing health conditions, or considering major changes to their health regimen should consult a physician before starting Red Boost or any new supplement. Medications and prescribed treatments should not be changed, adjusted, or discontinued without a physician's guidance and approval.

Results May Vary: Individual results will vary based on factors including age, baseline health condition, lifestyle factors, consistency of use, genetic factors, current medications, and other individual variables. Results are not guaranteed.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This compensation does not influence the accuracy, neutrality, or integrity of the information presented. All descriptions are based on published research and publicly available information.

Pricing Disclaimer: All prices, discounts, and promotional offers mentioned were accurate at the time of publication (March 2026) but are subject to change without notice. Always verify current pricing and terms on the official Red Boost website before making a purchase.

Publisher Responsibility: The publisher has made every effort to ensure accuracy at the time of publication. Responsibility is not accepted for errors, omissions, or outcomes resulting from the use of the information provided. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with Red Boost and a healthcare provider before making decisions.