Nitin Sahney to Retire From EXL Board of Directors

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, today announced that Nitin Sahney has notified EXL’s board of directors that he will not stand for re-election at EXL’s 2026 annual meeting of stockholders and will serve out his current term on the board through the annual meeting in June 2026.

“On behalf of EXL and its board of directors, we are grateful for the valuable contributions Nitin has made to the company,” said Rohit Kapoor, chairman and chief executive officer. “Over the past ten years, Nitin has provided thoughtful counsel and deep healthcare expertise as EXL accelerated its evolution into a leading data and AI company. His steady leadership and strategic perspective have helped strengthen our governance and supported the creation of long-term stockholder value.”

Vikram Pandit, lead director of the board of EXL, said, “Nitin’s leadership and guidance as a member of both the Nominating and Governance Committee, where he served as chair until 2025, and the Audit Committee have played an important role in enhancing the company’s governance framework and supporting its ongoing evolution. We thank him for his wisdom, dedication and stewardship, and we wish Nitin and his family all the best in this next chapter.”

“It has been a privilege to serve on EXL’s board,” said Sahney. “I have valued working with my fellow directors and the leadership team as EXL advanced its data and AI strategy. With a strong foundation and talented teams, EXL is well positioned to continue delivering for clients and stockholders, and I look forward to following the company’s continued success.”

About ExlService Holdings, Inc.

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and artificial intelligence ("AI") company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare and life sciences, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have over 65,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

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