Heidmar Announces Date for the 2025 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results, Conference Call, and Webcast

Earnings Release: Tuesday, March 24, 2026, Before Market Opens

Conference Call and Webcast: Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time

ATHENS and NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. (the "Company" or "Heidmar") (NASDAQ: HMR), today announced that it will release its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, before the market opens on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. Heidmar’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Conference Call details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: +1 877 405 1226 (US Toll-Free Dial In) or +1 201 689 7823 (US and Standard International Dial In), or +0 800 756 3429 (UK Toll Free Dial In). Please quote “Heidmar” to the operator and/or conference ID 13759460. Click here for additional participant International Toll-Free access numbers.

Alternatively, participants can register for the call using the call me option for a faster connection to join the conference call. You can enter your phone number and let the system call you right away. Click here for the call me option.

Webcast:

There will also be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call, available through the Company’s website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit www.heidmar.com and click on Financials & Presentations. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About Heidmar, Inc.

Heidmar is an Athens based, commercial and pool management business servicing the crude and product tanker market and is committed to safety, performance, relationships and transparency. With operations in Athens, London, Singapore, Chennai, Hong Kong and Dubai, Heidmar has a reputation as a reliable and responsible partner with a goal of maximizing our customers' profitability. Heidmar seeks to offer vessel owners a "one stop" solution for all maritime services in the crude oil, refined petroleum products and dry bulk shipping sectors. Heidmar believes its unique business model and extensive experience in the maritime industry allows the Company to achieve premier market coverage and utilization, as well as provide customers in the sector with seamless commercial transportation services. For more information, please visit www.heidmar.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Relations/Media Contact:

Nicolas Bornozis / Daniela Guerrero

Capital Link, Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540

New York, N.Y. 10169

Tel.: (212) 661-7566

Email: heidmar@capitallink.com