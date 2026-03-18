BBOT Announces Multiple Presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics, Inc. (“BBOT”) (Nasdaq: BBOT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on RAS-pathway malignancies, today announced multiple presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026 being held on April 17-22, 2026, in San Diego, California. The abstracts released today can be found on the AACR website here.

Details on the presentations are as follows:

Title: The RAS: PI3Kα breaker BBO-10203 inhibits PI3Kα/AKT activity in HER2+ models through non-canonical RAS signaling blockade

The RAS: PI3Kα breaker BBO-10203 inhibits PI3Kα/AKT activity in HER2+ models through non-canonical RAS signaling blockade Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics Session Title: Targeted Protein Degradation and Non-cannonical Oncogenic Signaling

Targeted Protein Degradation and Non-cannonical Oncogenic Signaling Session Type: Oral Presentation

Oral Presentation Session Date/Time: Tuesday, April 21, 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. PT

Tuesday, April 21, 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. PT Location: Upper Level Ballroom 6DE

Upper Level Ballroom 6DE Abstract Number: 6780

6780 Presenter: James Stice, PhD, Director, BBOT





Title: BBO-11818: an orally bioavailable, highly potent and selective non-covalent pan-KRAS (ON) and (OFF) inhibitor with robust anti-tumor activity in KRAS-mutant preclinical models

BBO-11818: an orally bioavailable, highly potent and selective non-covalent pan-KRAS (ON) and (OFF) inhibitor with robust anti-tumor activity in KRAS-mutant preclinical models Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics Session Title: Novel Antitumor Agents 3

Novel Antitumor Agents 3 Session Type: Poster Presentation

Poster Presentation Session Date/Time: Wednesday, April 22, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, April 22, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT Location: Poster Section 13

Poster Section 13 Poster Board Number: 24

24 Poster Number: 7104

7104 Presenter: Carlos Stahlhut, PhD, Associate Director, BBOT





About BBO-11818

BBO-11818 is a selective, orally bioavailable non-covalent inhibitor that targets KRAS in both the ON and OFF states, has high selectivity over HRAS and NRAS, and displays strong activity in KRAS-mutant preclinical models, including KRASG12D and KRASG12V. BBO-11818 potently suppresses MAPK signaling and inhibits cell proliferation in KRAS-mutant cell lines and mouse models. BBO-11818 is currently being evaluated in the Phase 1 KONQUER-101 trial in subjects with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic KRAS-mutant solid tumors.

About BBO-10203

BBO-10203 is a first-in-class small molecule which breaks the protein-protein interaction between RAS and PI3Kα and inhibits RAS-mediated activation of the PI3Kα pathway. It selectively disrupts oncogenic RAS-PI3Kα signaling while sparing insulin-mediated glucose uptake, potentially maintaining efficacy with reduced risk of hyperglycemia or hyperinsulinemia. BBO-10203 is currently being evaluated in the Phase 1 BREAKER-101 trial for patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2+ breast cancer, HR+/HER2- breast cancer, KRAS-mutant colorectal cancer, and KRAS-mutant non-small cell lung cancer.

About BBOT

BBOT is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a next-generation pipeline of novel small molecule therapeutics targeting RAS and PI3Kα malignancies. BBOT has the goal of improving outcomes for patients with cancers driven by the two most prevalent oncogenes in human tumors. For more information, please visit www.bbotx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

BBOT Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Heather Armstrong

BBOT

Heather.Armstrong@bbotx.com

Media Contact:

Jake Robison

Inizio Evoke Comms

Jake.robison@inizioevoke.com