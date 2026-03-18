Zeo Energy To Attend 38th Annual ROTH Conference

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zeo Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: ZEO) (“Zeo,” or the “Company”), a provider of residential solar and commercial long-duration energy-storage solutions, will be participating at the 38th Annual ROTH Conference, which is being held March 22-24, 2026, at the Ritz Carlton in Dana Point, California.

Company CEO Tim Bridgewater is attending and will also be holding one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts throughout the conference.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your ROTH representative or Zeo’s investor relations team at ZEO@gateway-grp.com.

About Zeo Energy Corp.

Zeo Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: ZEO) is a diversified clean energy company providing residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale solutions that cut costs and carbon emissions. Based in Florida, Zeo operates Sunergy, a residential solar, distributed energy, and efficiency solutions business, in high-growth markets with limited competitive saturation. It also operates Heliogen, Inc., a long-duration energy generation and storage business designed to deliver renewable power for high-demand applications such as AI, data centers, and other energy-intensive industries. With its vertically integrated approach, Zeo helps customers with a cost-effective transition to 24/7 clean energy.

Zeo Energy Corp. Contacts

For Investors:

Tom Colton and Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group

ZEO@gateway-grp.com