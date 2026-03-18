VenHub Sets Stage for National Expansion of Smart Store Deployments with Second, Larger Las Vegas Production Facility to Meet Growing Demand

LAS VEGAS, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VenHub Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: VHUB) (“VenHub” or the “Company”), a leader in fully autonomous Smart Store technology, today announced it will open in April a second and significantly larger production and assembly facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The new facility expands VenHub’s manufacturing capacity and positions the Company to meet growing demand for its autonomous Smart Stores across the United States.

The new production facility will operate in conjunction with VenHub’s headquarters and existing operations in Las Vegas, creating an expanded production hub that integrates engineering, manufacturing, testing, and deployment preparation under one roof. The additional capacity will enable the Company to accelerate Smart Store production and support broader national rollout efforts.

“The significant production capacity enabled by our second, larger facility in Las Vegas is a pivotal step forward for our ability to scale Smart Store deployments,” said Shahan Ohanessian, CEO of VenHub. “Demand for our Smart Stores continues to grow as retail operators are seeking smarter ways to serve customers while also being able to manage their operations more efficiently. Expanding our production capabilities in Las Vegas with this larger, state-of-the-art facility allows us to move faster, deliver our Smart Stores more effectively and support our growing list of partners who are bringing VenHub Smart Stores into their communities.”

Ohanessian continued, “Retail is continuing to evolve quickly. Consumers expect convenience, speed, and access at all hours, while operators are searching for solutions that address this demand while also reducing overhead and simplifying their operations. VenHub Smart Stores are leading the evolution of autonomous retail to address both of these challenges. By expanding our production capacity, we are building the infrastructure necessary to bring autonomous retail to more cities and neighborhoods across the country.”

The new facility supports the production, assembly, and quality testing of VenHub Smart Stores prior to their deployment. Each store operates 24 hours a day without on-site staff and combines robotics, automation, and mobile-first checkout technology to deliver a secure, unattended shopping experience.

VenHub Smart Stores are already operating in high-traffic environments including Los Angeles Union Station and the LAX Metro Transit Center, demonstrating the platform’s ability to serve both everyday consumers and travelers in demanding locations. With Las Vegas serving as VenHub’s operational headquarters and manufacturing hub, the Company is well positioned to scale Smart Store deployments across North America while continuing to advance its autonomous retail platform.

VenHub’s Smart Stores combine robotics, automation, and a mobile-first technology to create a seamless, unattended shopping experience. Each store is designed to operate around the clock, offering instant access to a broad range of products while maintaining secure, managed operations. Transactions are completed with speed, precision, and full contactless convenience. From snacks and travel essentials to late-night necessities, the store is ready every hour of the day.

About VenHub

VenHub designs and builds autonomous Smart Stores that operate 24/7 without on-site staff. Each store combines robotic automation, real-time inventory tracking, and mobile-based checkout to provide secure, convenient retail access. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

To learn more, visit: www.VenHub.com

Safe Harbor Statement

VenHub Global, Inc. (“VenHub” or the “Company”), may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company in press releases, presentations, conference calls or other communications. These statements can be identified by terminology that includes “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “forecasts,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” or other words conveying future outcomes or projections.

Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to changes in general economic conditions, the Company’s ability to execute its business strategy, competitive pressures, unanticipated manufacturing or supply chain issues, compliance with regulatory requirements, and other risks detailed in the Company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nothing in these forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by VenHub or its management that the Company’s objectives or plans will be achieved. VenHub undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Media and Investor Contact:

Alyssa Barry, Director of VenHub IR / PR

Alyssa@VenHub.com

or

Richard Land, Alliance Advisors

vhub@allianceadvisors.com